Cowboys Trade 6-Foot-5, 330-Pound Protector to AFC South Team

The Dallas Cowboys have stayed active in trades as they continue to improve their roster and make room for other players.

Dallas traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring in offensive lineman Broderick Jones. The Cowboys gave up two 2027 draft picks to make it happen.

This won’t be the last trade the Cowboys make involving the offensive line. Dallas has now moved on from a solid backup to make room for Jones.

Dallas Cowboys Traded a Reserve Offensive Lineman

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dallas Cowboys are trading offensive lineman Nate Thomas to the Houston Texans. The Cowboys will acquire a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Thomas was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games and started four of them in 2025.

Last year, Thomas had a Pro Football Focus grade of 39.2, ranking 88th out of 89 offensive tackles in the league. He earned a pass-blocking grade of 31.6, the lowest in the NFL. Thomas also earned a run-blocking grade of 52.9, ranking 77th.

With injuries on the offensive line last year, Thomas was forced into action. He was also an impact player on special teams for the Cowboys.

When Thomas entered the NFL Draft in 2024, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared why he felt Thomas was a projected fourth-round pick.

“Intriguing offensive line prospect with outstanding lean mass and above-average upper-body power. Thomas is a solid run blocker who lacks desired pad level but utilizes his hands and feet to help push defenders where he wants them to go. His footwork as a run blocker is much better than it is in protection, but a move inside to guard could help mitigate that issue somewhat. He’s capable of taking on lateral-blocking duties and has room for continued improvement. At this point, he’s a backup-level player but his size and run-blocking talent give him a real shot to move up the depth chart.”

Cowboys Move on From Nate Thomas & Move Forward With Broderick Jones

The Cowboys are trying to get the 53-man roster in the right spot for the 2026 season. With Jones entering the picture, Thomas became expendable.

Thomas struggled last year on the offensive line. After two years in the NFL, he still looks more like a reserve than a starter.

Dallas’ offensive line continues to look better and better. This group is trying to evolve and grow as veterans have left over the years.

The Cowboys also have one of the best offenses in the NFL and need their offensive line to be good. It’s too important to the team to make sure that Dak Prescott and company have the help they need. That responsibility falls on the offensive line.

With the 2026 season approaching, the offensive line feels like it is in its final form. This unit looks like it can get the job done in 2026.