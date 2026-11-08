Blockbuster George Pickens Trade Rumors Intensify After Cowboys Make Surprising Move

The Dallas Cowboys face a major decision on George Pickens‘ future as the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaches on Tuesday, November 10. Pickens is seeking a new lucrative long-term contract, and the star is playing this season on the franchise tag.

There has been some buzz that the Cowboys could look to trade Pickens ahead of the upcoming NFL deadline. These rumors are once again heating up as Pickens was inactive as the Cowboys took on the Indianapolis Colts.

Pickens has been dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, but the wideout appeared to be trending towards playing. The playmaker’s inactive status has some speculating that Dallas did not want to risk a major injury as the team hopes to deal Pickens before Tuesday’s deadline.

The good news is that fans will soon find out if Dallas will deal Pickens by the NFL trade deadline. Pickens’ latest injury could be a mere coincidence with the trade deadline approaching quickly.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Cowboys Spark Trade Rumors After Making WR George Pickens Inactive vs. Colts

Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa astutely pointed out that Pickens’ inactive status is particularly interesting. It is still worth noting that Pickens is dealing with a legitimate injury.

“The Pickens thing (inactive status) is particularly interesting as many have suggested that, given Dallas’ 3-5 record, they should consider trading him before this week’s coming deadline,” Ochoa wrote in a November 8, story titled, “BREAKING: George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr. inactive against Colts.”

“If you have a tinfoil hat on then maybe you think this is a prelude to that. We will see.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Does Not Plan to Trade George Pickens, Says Insider

Cowboys Roundtable’s Mike Fisher reported that the franchise has no plans to trade Pickens. The Cowboys insider pondered whether Dallas could be having a change of heart.

“Two Cowboys sources told me last night they aren’t planning to trade George Pickens,” Fisher noted in a November 8, message on X.

“‘No desire whatsoever’ to move the WR, one said,” Fisher added.

“Are there circumstances that could change that approach starting about three hours from now?”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Shoots Down Blockbuster George Pickens Trade Rumors

Pickens is currently playing on a $27 million franchise tag this season. Spotrac projects that Pickens’ market value is a four-year, $138.3 million contract.

Count Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb among those skeptical that Pickens will be dealt.

“People say a lot of things I don’t believe, so I’m not listening to that one, either,” Prescott said of the Pickens trade rumors, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“George is a great teammate. And I say that in the sense of, he’s gonna do whatever is asked, he’s gonna do whatever is called,” Prescott continued.

“If it’s to go block, if it’s to just go run a guy off, he’s gonna do that. He believes in just doing the right thing, and the ball will come his way at times. And so, that’s not on George.”