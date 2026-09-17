Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Land Projected $70 Million Disgruntled Star

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do in order to improve the team’s defense, prompting plenty of NFL rumors about potential moves. Yet, it is hard to know exactly where to start when it comes to potential trade target in Big D.

Does Dallas look to bolster the team’s pass rush that was ineffective against New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart? Perhaps the Cowboys instead focus on linebackers as the team struggled to defend short passes, particularly in the flats to the running backs.

Another option is the Cowboys landing a premier corner. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled the Cowboys and Washington Commanders as the top landing spots for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

What would it cost the Cowboys to land Porter? The analyst estimates Porter’s trade value is a conditional 2027 second-round pick as the corner is pushing for a new lucrative contract.

Let’s dive into the potential Cowboys-Steelers trade.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Eyed as a Top Team for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Porter is in the final season of a four-year, $9.6 million rookie contract. Spotrac projects Porter’s market value to be a three-year, $70.3 million contract.

“Theoretically, the Steelers and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. have time to sort out their differences and focus on the 2026 season,” Knox explained in a September 16, story titled, “2026 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2.” “However, Porter wants a new contract. Pittsburgh has traditionally avoided contract talks after the regular season starts.

“Porter was inactive in Week 1 and could be on the move in the not-too-distant future.”

Potential Cowboys Trade Target Joey Porter Jr. Is Pushing for a New Lucrative Contract

Porter is surrounded by mystery in Pittsburgh as the Steelers corner is also dealing with an injury amid a contract dispute. All this has analysts wondering if the Steelers could look to cut ties with Porter via trade before things get worse.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also labeled the Cowboys as a top potential team to strike a trade for Porter.

“The franchise has trade-market rapport with Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan,” Fowler wrote in a September 13, story titled, “Joey Porter Jr. trade fits: Which NFL teams could target CB?” “The sides have reached deals in back-to-back offseasons, as Dallas traded for wide receiver George Pickens in May 2025 and offensive tackle Broderick Jones on Aug. 29.

“Dallas did not discuss Porter with Pittsburgh at the time of the Jones trade. But that would be an easy call for the Cowboys to make if interested,” Fowler added.

“… The problem: Dallas has given up some of its draft capital. The team has seven selections in 2027, but four of those are in the sixth and seventh rounds. Porter would likely cost at least a second-round pick, possibly a first. The Cowboys owe the better of theirs or Green Bay’s first-round pick to the New York Jets, and their third-round selection to the Steelers.”

The Cowboys and Steelers have until the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, to make a deal for Porter or any other player.