Did Cowboys Make a Trade Today? Dallas Makes Final Decision on Major Deal at NFL Deadline

With plenty of NFL rumors, fans are wondering if the Dallas Cowboys made a trade on the NFL deadline. Dallas has until 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 10, to make a deal before the NFL trade deadline passes.

The early signs point to the Cowboys passing on making another trade. At the very least, Dallas does not appear poised to strike a major trade.

Heavy Sports will continue to update this story as the deadline deals are finalized. Hours before the deadline, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that the team had no plans to make a major move.

“It’s really not ringing, which you’ve heard me say numerous times,” Jones noted during a November 10, interview on 105.3 The Fan, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish.

“That’s when you make a trade. But don’t count it out, a lot of things happen on this last day. But I don’t look for us to make a significant trade today.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news amid the NFL trade deadline.

Cowboys News: Will Dallas Make a Trade on NFL Deadline?

It is worth noting that the Cowboys did make moves, just not on the actual NFL trade deadline. Most recently, the Cowboys traded for star cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas dealt a 2028 second rounder and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Back in August, the Cowboys also traded for tackle Broderick Jones in another deal with the Steelers.

Additionally, the Cowboys acquired linebacker Dee Winters in an April deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas also landed pass rusher Rashan Gary in a March trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys Pass (So Far) on Making Another Deal at NFL Trade Deadline

That is at least four trades the Cowboys have since this offseason, but it does not appear that there is another deal on the way. Dallas is running out of picks in the 2027 NFL draft to make another significant trade.

“I don’t know, I can’t answer that,” Jones said of potential trade talks. “I don’t know.

“But I haven’t had a chance to really maneuver or think about or discuss back and forth with the team, we haven’t had a chance to have a meaningful dialogue here over the last two or three weeks about any player that we’d be interested in.”

Did Cowboys Trade Star WR George Pickens?

Barring a late change of heart, it also appears that Dallas plans to keep star playmaker George Pickens despite plenty of NFL rumors. Pickens had been linked to potential trade talks as the star seeks a new lucrative contract.

Instead, the Cowboys will move the decision into the upcoming offseason.

“He has a hamstring injury. I mean, that is a real deal, and I am not expecting him to get traded,” Schefter explained during a November 10, appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Now, again, I wasn’t expecting Quinnen Williams Williams and Sauce Gardner to be traded last year.

“They were, so I recognize there are no absolutes at this time of the year. Anything’s always possible. But having asked about George Pickens, I have never gotten any indication that he is being shopped or traded or anything’s happening there,” Schefter continued.

“We’ll see if that is a bluff, but I believe that he’ll be in Dallas at 4:01 (p.m.) Eastern Tuesday afternoon.”