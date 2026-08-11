Cowboys Training Camp is Exposing Unlikely Role for Rookie

The Dallas Cowboys in training camp are looking for everyone to contribute in some way.

This roster feels more complete than it ever has, with a new-look defense and the same faces on offense. It’s the rookies who have been impressing early on, with many ready to have massive roles in Year 1.

There is one who might not quite be ready to be an instant contributor, but might still be able to help in some other way. A new role could be carved out for him.

Dallas Cowboys Have Perfect Role for Day 3 Rookie

ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano shared some of his observations from Cowboys training camp. What Graziano heard at camp was how the team loves rookie offensive tackle Drew Shelton. While he may not start, there is a role for him to play.

“Fourth-round rookie tackle Drew Shelton from Penn State is a player the Cowboys like a lot. He’s not likely to get into the tackle mix right away as a rookie, but he has shown enough this summer that they think they might be able to find a role for him as a jumbo tight end in certain packages this season.”

Shelton started the last two years on Penn State’s offensive line. In 2024, he only allowed 2 sacks all season. Last year, that number was reduced to 1 sack, and he allowed just 18 pressures in 359 pass-blocking snaps.

Pro Football Focus graded him out at a 70.6, ranking 94th out of 632 offensive tackles in the nation. Shelton had a pass-blocking grade of 71.2 and a run-blocking grade of 66.4.

The Cowboys selected Shelton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft to help protect quarterback Dak Prescott. For the moment, he is being cross-trained at left and right tackle, but could potentially be the future starter at left tackle.

Drew Shelton Has a Future With the Cowboys While Helping Out in 2026

Originally, there were some questions about the left tackle position between Tyler Guyton and Tyler Smith. Before camp officially started, it was made clear that Guyton was at left tackle and Smith at left guard.

Shelton is going to get a ramp-up time with the Cowboys to learn the speed of the game and the offense. This will be a learning year for the young offensive lineman.

Despite that, though, the Cowboys will ease him into games, helping in goal-line and short-yardage situations. Dallas could either use him as a decoy or potentially run him out for routes as an eligible tight end or fullback.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is a creative offensive guru, so he should be able to find something for Shelton to do. This could end up being what the offense needs to be more efficient in the red zone and on fourth down.

It will be an interesting first season for Shelton in the NFL to see how the Cowboys ultimately use him. He might end up being more important than everyone thinks he will be.