Cowboys Urged to Sign ‘Bounce-Back’ Trevon Diggs Replacement

One thing that quickly became apparent in the wake of the Cowboys being linked–albeit very speculatively–to a trade for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is that virtually no Cowboys reporter has any intel suggesting the team has an appetite to make a deal for Ramsey. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Ramsey, along with the Rams and Commanders, but even he was saying no deal is imminent.

It’s easy to see why the Cowboys, even as they need cornerback depth, are not interested. Ramsey is expensive, having signed an extension with Miami that carries a guaranteed $24 million, $17 million of which hits this season. The Cowboys also don’t want to give up any picks, even late-round ones, for a player who likely won’t stick around long.

Ramsey could be cut by the Dolphins after June 1, but even then, the Cowboys might balk at a player who would still be expensive and in decline.

As veteran reporter Ed Werder of WFAA noted about the Cowboys-Ramsey link on Twitter/X, “I do not believe this has even been a topic of discussion within the Cowboys at this time.”

Cowboys in Need of Trevon Diggs Replacement

But with Trevon Diggs recovering from another knee surgery and likely only able to play at the tail end of the 2025 season, if at all, the Cowboys could use another proven name in the CB room. Former Bills flame-out Kaiir Elam will get a shot, as will third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. But there just is not enough depth on the roster.

The option to bring back Stephon Gilmore is out there, too. But Pro Football Focus this week highlighted some players who had down years in 2024 but are ready for a bounce-back in 2025–and one would be perfect for the Cowboys’ needs.

Veteran CB Rasul Douglas, who is likely to be effective both on the payroll sheet and on the field, if the Cowboys can lure him to Dallas on a bargain deal. Douglas has been in the NFL for eight seasons, and has been with Philadelphia, Carolina, Green Bay and Buffalo in that time. He was part of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl winner, and has played in 11 postseason games in his career.

Rasul Douglas Struggled in 2024

Here’s what PFF said about Douglas being ready for a bounce-back:

“His underwhelming 2024 campaign may help explain why he remains unsigned. Douglas posted a 53.9 PFF overall grade, 102nd out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks, and his 51.6 coverage grade ranked 103rd.

“This performance resembled his early-career struggles in 2019 and 2020, but from 2021 to 2023, Douglas reestablished himself as one of the league’s top cornerbacks. During that span, he ranked among the top 30 in PFF grade each season. … Despite his disappointing 2024 season, Douglas’ recent track record and the fact that he turns just 30 at the start of the season make him a strong bounce-back candidate for any team needing veteran cornerback help.”

That would be the Cowboys. Douglas is not far behind Ramsey in terms of talent, but would come without much drama attached.