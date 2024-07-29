Cowboys Urged to Sign Former Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher After Williams Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole in their pass-rusher rotation following Sam Williams’ torn ACL in training camp. Veteran Yannick Ngakoue could be a compelling option for Dallas as they look to bolster their depth.

Ngakoue was named among eight potential options for the Cowboys by K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire.

“Most famous for his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue finished his eighth year in the league in 2023. At 6-foot-2, 246 pounds, the 29-year old has 69 career sacks and is still nice with his game,” Drummond wrote. “He had just four sacks last season for the Chicago Bears, with 34 total pressures and 11 run stops according to Pro Football Focus. He made $10.5 million in 2023 and has sat on the market all offseason.”

With teams already in training camp, there’s a chance the Cowboys could bring in Ngakoue on a budget-friendly deal.

He has an extensive history of bouncing around. Over eight seasons he has suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and the Bears.

Ngakoue has 69 sacks, 176 solo tackles, and 21 forced fumbles across 123 games. His standout year came in 2017 when he earned a Pro Bowl selection, thanks to his 12 sacks and league-leading six forced fumbles.

Cowboys Confirm Torn ACL for Sam Williams

The Cowboys feared the worst when he went down holding his knee on Sunday, July 28. The team later confirmed through an MRI that the second-year defensive end suffered a torn ACL.

“An MRI revealed a torn left ACL for pass rusher Sam Williams, who was injured in Sunday’s practice, according to a source. His season ends before it could really begin,” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported.

Williams was the Cowboys’ second-round pick in 2022. He quickly earned a spot in the rotation and has been a key contributor alongside Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Williams has 8.5 sacks over the last two seasons and has played about a third of the snaps on the defensive side of the ball. He’s also a contributor on special teams.

Cowboys Rookie Marshawn Kneeland Has to Step Up

With Williams out of the picture, the Cowboys could rely on their youth to help fill the void. Dallas selected Marshawn Kneeland in this year’s draft in the second round (No. 56 overall).

He had 148 tackles and 13 sacks in college and was a Second-team All-MAC performer at Western Michigan last season.

“Impressive. Very impressive. Very mature,” coach Mike McCarthy said of Kneeland on Sunday. “Love his physicality, motor, just like we did during the draft process. He’s off to a good start. He’s very comfortable, picks it up in the class room. Outward personality, which is important. He’s off to a good start.”

Luckily, the Cowboys have one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the NFL at their disposal in Parsons. He has 40.5 sacks in 50 career games and makes an impact all over the field. Parsons’ contract has been a topic of conversation this offseason but he’s locked in on continuing to make an impact on the field.

“To be honest with you, I always told you guys, the contract stuff will always take care of itself,” Parsons said on July 26. “Winning games is what I need to take care of. I focus on winning games and making plays and getting sacks. Jerry [Jones] could meet up with [my] agent later and they handle all that other stuff. I don’t know how that goes. I’m on my first deal, and I know I got two years left here, so I’m going to try to maximize those as much as possible.”

The Cowboys open the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.