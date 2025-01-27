Cowboys Urged To Trade For $80 Million Ex Super Bowl MVP Receiver This Offseason

Whilst all the Dallas Cowboys buzz has concerned the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, and the now-likely hire of Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator, free agency and the official beginning of the new NFL season is fast approaching.

On March 12, the new league year will begin, and the Cowboys will go about trying to retain valuable free agents like linebacker, Eric Kendricks; nickel, Jourdan Lewis; and long-time edge rusher, Demarcus Lawrence.

All in all, Dallas has seven starters who are set to depart in free agency this spring; and with only around $7 million in cap space, something will have to give.

Cowboys Must Bolster Their Roster In The 2025 Offseason

With the likely restructuring and subsequent lowering of Dak Prescott‘s monstrous cap hit of almost $90 million in 2025, the Cowboys are expected to have some financial leeway to re-sign some veterans or perhaps make some splash acquisitions, as the team looks to return to winning ways after a disappointing 7-10 season in 2024.

The Cowboys finished 10th in passing yards this season, but much of that – many will argue – was down to the team’s aversion to committing to the rushing game, where they came 27th out of 32 teams. Whilst having a top 10 passing offense sounds good on paper, Dallas ended up underperforming the league, considering only the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals had more passing attempts in 2024.

To fix the passing game issues, and to start to justify Prescott’s record breaking $60 million/year deal signed back in September, Dallas may well look to add another offensive skill weapon to work alongside All Pro, CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb had another 1000 yard + season in 2024, but the drop after him in the receiver room is significant, with former third round pick, Jalen Tolbert, next on the list with just 610 yards.

Cowboys Told To Trade For The Rams’ Cooper Kupp

The need for a high-end WR2 is real, and Lorenzo J Reyna of Clutch Points may have an elegant answer.

He urges the Cowboys to spend on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and lists current Los Angeles Rams receiver and former Offensive Player of the Year and Triple Crown winner, Cooper Kupp, as an excellent trade candidate.

“Kupp is already rising as one of the league’s top trade candidates. Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed Kupp isn’t guaranteed to return to L.A. on Thursday. A cut or trade is highly likely involving the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player.

Jones and the Cowboys, though, ought to capitalize on Kupp. Dallas needs urgent help next to Lamb. Especially some slot wide receiver help — which Kupp is established at.

Schottenheimer can have a field day creating mismatches with Kupp and Lamb if paired together. Prescott gets long-awaited inside WR help that hasn’t been consistently seen since Cole Beasley.”

Despite Kupp having missed 18 games due to injury over the past three seasons since his OPOY year in 2021, he is still a top receiver in the league when healthy – and would probably be a WR1 on a lot of NFL teams, even at this stage of his career.

Having another elite receiver would certainly take the pressure of CeeDee having to carry the team’s passing attack, game in, game out, and could help the Cowboys offense return to their 2023 form, where they lead the league in total passing yards.

Kupp’s contract does come with an almost $30 million cap hit in 2025, with two years left on his deal in total. However, with the Rams having nearly $50 million in cap space already, the team could well afford to eat some of their veteran receiver’s contract in order to extract a higher draft pick compensation from the Cowboys.

If the Rams did take on the majority of his deal, financially speaking, the Cowboys would likely have to give somewhere in the vicinity of a second round pick this upcoming draft – or perhaps a third combined with fourth or fifth – pending injury concerns and the results of the team physical.

But if the Eastern Washington alum stays healthy, he could be a valuable addition to the Dallas Cowboys.