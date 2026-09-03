Cowboys’ Von Miller Didn’t Mince Words About His ‘Underpaid’ Role

One of the biggest moves by the Dallas Cowboys is the one they made during training camp: signing Von Miller.

The addition of Miller came out of nowhere, but it was a necessary move to get the Cowboys’ defense to where they needed to be.

While Miller’s role hasn’t been clearly defined yet, he seems to know what it will be. He might be aware of what’s going on, but that still didn’t stop him from being candid about his contract.

Von Miller Talks Contract & Role on Dallas Cowboys in 2026

Miller signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Cowboys, which sounds like a steal. While speaking on the “Free Range Podcast,” he seemed to agree that Dallas got a good deal for what he is about.

“My contract is what it is. They’re not paying me for what I do on the football field. If I go out there and get 8 sacks, 10 sacks, I’m way underpaid. They’re paying me, and my contract is what it is to be the locker room guy.”

During his 15-year NFL career, Miller has racked up 138.5 sacks, with seven seasons in which he recorded 10 or more. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl MVP.

Von Miller Knows His Role on Cowboys in 2026

The Cowboys need Miller to lead the locker room in 2026. He can still put up big numbers on defense, but the team needs to build a championship culture there.

Despite his inexperience as a defensive coordinator, Christian Parker is there for a similar reason. Parker spent the last two years with the Philadelphia Eagles. They won two NFC East titles and a Super Bowl during that time.

Miller will come into this defense and help the unit build a better pass rush. Without Micah Parsons there last year, it was a major problem. They still aren’t where they need to be with the pass rush, but Miller can help coach and mentor the younger guys there.

Entering 2026, the Cowboys’ offense is elite, but the defense could hold them back. They have done everything they could to make sure the defense is better. Dallas added Miller, Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Cobie Durant, and Jalen Thompson to that side of the ball.

Each of those guys has a role to play in the 2026 season. Miller is the same way. He has to be the consistent pass rusher he’s always been, while also being a leader. If Dallas gets more than that from Miller, then they look like geniuses for bringing him in.