Cowboys Waive 6-Foot-1, 223-Pound Weapon Before 53-Man Roster Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are letting a lot of their young players go as they try to cut the roster to 53.

Dallas doesn’t have much time to trim the roster, but they have been moving through it pretty well. That means some good players won’t be on the team for very long.

A former draft pick of the Cowboys found out his fate, and it was not good news for him. Dallas is parting ways with a 2025 draft pick.

Dallas Cowboys Make a Decision on 2025 Draft Pick

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys are cutting one of their young running backs.

“Cowboys are waiving running back Phil Mafah, per source.”

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shared his scouting report of Mafah.

“Mafah runs hard and keeps the carry on track. He is big and tight-hipped with a linear running style that gathers momentum as the run proceeds. He’s tough but clunky as an interior runner with a lack of vision and wiggle to find additional yards if there isn’t a wide-open lane. Mafah might need to prove himself on special teams to offer enough roster flexibility to make it as an RB3.”

Mafah had a good preseason in Dallas, rushing for 70 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries. He also caught 1 pass for 6 yards in three games.

The Cowboys selected Mafah in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He rushed 5 times for 18 yards and one touchdown, also catching 2 passes for 11 yards in 1 game last year.

Cowboys Are Moving on From Phil Mafah

Mafah was going to be a long shot to make the 53-man roster after the competition he had to face in the running game. Javonte Williams was always going to be the lead running back on the team, but behind him was the biggest question mark.

Jaydon Blue looked like the second-string running back on the team, but Malik Davis has a chance to win that job as well. Davis’ performance ultimately affected how Mafah would fit with the team.

The Cowboys could be looking at just three running backs on the roster. Mafah doesn’t appear to fit into the team’s future plans for now.

There is a strong chance Dallas tries to bring him back to the practice squad as their fourth running back. He played well enough to deserve at least a spot on the practice squad. Other NFL teams might be looking at him as their RB3.

Cowboys fans still have to wait to see who else makes the team and, on Monday, who gets brought back onto the team. It would be a surprise if Mafah is not on the list of players re-signed to the practice squad. The Cowboys value him as a future asset who just needs more time to develop into a backup or third-string player in the NFL.