Cowboys Fourth-Year Weapon Carted Off After Serious Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are only in the second week of training camp, and they already have an injury concern.

Things had been going well for the Cowboys through the first part of training camp. Their offense was looking to be in midseason form, and the defense was showing improvement.

There might be a situation where all that momentum is paused for the moment. One injury could have a ripple effect on their offense and special teams at the same time.

Dallas Cowboys See One of Their Own Players Hurt in Training Camp

Fort Worth Star-Telegram Cowboys reporter Nick Harris shared that tight end Princeton Fant was injured in practice and had to be helped off the field. After being checked by the medical staff, Fant was carted into the locker room, and Harris said it “doesn’t look good.” It’s not known what kind of injury he suffered.

Carted back to the locker room. Doesn’t look good. https://t.co/OOIAJ4uD1U — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 3, 2026

Fant was an undrafted free agent of the Cowboys back in 2023. He has appeared in 11 regular season NFL games over the last three years, racking up 2 tackles, each coming in the last two seasons. During last year’s preseason, he caught two passes for 40 yards, with one going for 33 yards.

Over the years, Fant has played more special teams than offense. He has taken 14 total snaps on offense, all coming in 2024. In three years, he has 189 snaps on special teams.

Cowboys Lose a Key Depth Player to Their Roster in Training Camp

Sure, Fant isn’t seen as a credible piece of the roster, but he can do a lot for this team. Despite having never caught a pass from Dak Prescott, he has helped a lot on special teams.

This does bring an interesting situation to the tight end position. Jake Ferguson is no doubt the starter. After him, though, could be Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker.

The question is whether the Cowboys are comfortable with who they have at tight end, depending on the severity of Fant’s injury. They might have to look on the outside to add someone before their first preseason game.

Dallas could also have the option to add another player at a different position to the team. This way, the Cowboys could have depth elsewhere and give themselves more options at a position of need.

It’s only the second week of training camp, and the Cowboys have to figure out their depth questions at the tight end position. This may not be a season-altering decision, but it will have an impact on who makes the team and who doesn’t.