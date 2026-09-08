Dak Prescott’s 2026 Projection Sends ‘Scary’ Warning Before Cowboys Season

One thing about the Dallas Cowboys is that quarterback Dak Prescott can only help this team get better.

Prescott is coming off the second-best statistical season of his 10-year NFL career. He threw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. Prescott was also voted into his fourth Pro Bowl of his career.

The 2026 season could be another great year for the Cowboys’ veteran quarterback. Prescott is already being projected to be one of the league’s top signal-callers.

New Projection for Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott in 2026

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer spoke with NFL coaches, executives, and general managers about who they think will be the league’s best quarterbacks. Prescott was ranked seventh on the list with 49 points, one first-place vote, and appeared in 26 of the 104 ballots.

This is the highest Prescott has ever ranked on the list—he was last on it at 11th in 2024, and his high-water mark and only top-10 finish was ninth in ’20. It’s a tribute to how well he played last year, and how he helped the Cowboys get the most out of uber-talented receiver George Pickens, even without CeeDee Lamb, who missed three games. One quarterbacks coach called him the consummate field general, and an AFC exec added that he expects a big year with a cast around him now that makes Dallas “scary every time they get off the bus.”

Prescott got a lot of help last year from Lamb and Pickens, who really helped move the offense to the next level. Adding running back Javonte Williams and tight end Jake Ferguson also helped.

Dallas’ offense was ranked second in the NFL in total offense. They were also one of the league’s top passing attacks.

Dak Prescott Elevates Cowboys’ Offense to New Heights

Prescott has remained an efficient quarterback over the years. He’s good about protecting the football and can use his mobility when he needs to.

Since Tony Romo’s departure, Prescott has really stepped up to the plate, with some arguments being made about him. While there have been great quarterbacks in franchise history, Prescott is starting to push to the top of that list.

The one thing holding Prescott back is the lack of postseason success. He is 2-5 in the playoffs with 14 touchdowns to 7 interceptions in those games.

This season, though, feels different with a much improved defense helping Prescott out. The offense still has all the weapons it needs to succeed.

Looking at 2026, Prescott is running out of excuses not to be great and lead the team to the playoffs. The expectations should be high for the Cowboys as they enter the year.