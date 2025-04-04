Dak Prescott’s Agent Reveals Surprising News on Cowboys Deal

Dak Prescott is pretty much the face of the Dallas Cowboys franchise, with Jerry Jones a close second. In September 2024, the quarterback inked the richest deal in the history of the NFL at the time with a four-year, $240 million contract.

The Cowboys waited until last minute to finalize that deal with Prescott, but that doesn’t mean they hadn’t been working on it for a long time. In a new interview with the “Athletes First Family” podcast, Prescott’s agent, Todd France, opens up about those negotiations and how the parties finally came to an agreement.

The information is even more interesting now that the Cowboys have signed a new backup quarterback in Joe Milton III of the New England Patriots. The deal helps beef up the Cowboys’ quarterback room, since they lost Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens.

On Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Turning Down $100 Million

Appearing on the show, France talked about why he actually told Prescott to say no to a $100 million deal.

“They wanted a five-year deal, we wanted a four-year deal, we thought the number of years was ridiculously important and they thought the same thing and they ultimately made a significant offer of guaranteed money, but you just can’t look at the guaranteed money in a vacuum,” he said. “You have to look at all of the pieces.”

France added that while the media and followers were getting “bits and pieces” of how the deal was playing out and “making it out like Dak’s crazy and he’s being offered 100 million guaranteed and he’s this and he’s that and you know and ultimately you know I had to sit down with Dak and educate him on why it doesn’t make sense to do that deal.”

Of course, telling someone to say no to $100 million probably confused the heck out of Prescott. That’s a lot of dough. But, France said that he explained to Prescott why they should say no.

“If you’re telling a guy to turn down $100 million. A lot can happen, either bad play, injuries, whatever,” he explained. “So we went through a brainstorm of every scenario that could possibly happen, and if it happened, what was our plan? And so he knew, including a significant injury, how that would impact another negotiation and he was he was comfortable with all that.”

Dak Prescott Put ‘100% Trust and Faith’ Into His Agent

France added that Prescott soaked up his advice and followed his guidance. “Luckily for me, Dak put all his 100% trust and faith in what I was guiding him and telling him,” he said.

France also said that offering that kind of money is a strategy by teams, noting, “As a later round draft pick teams have a tendency to dangle money in front of a player and that they’ll just grab it because it’s more than they’ve ever seen. And that’s a strategy by a team, and I get that and some kids might go for that.”

So, the star player took France’s advice, and the rest is history. He ended up signing what at the time was the largest contract in NFL history, so it certainly worked out for him.