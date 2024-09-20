Dak Prescott Sends Aggressive Message Ahead of Cowboys’ Game With Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 15, but franchise quarterback Dak Prescott says he’s more than ready to take on the team’s next opponent. The Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on Sunday, September 22, and speaking about the matchup, Prescott says the Cowboys are going to be “aggressors.”

We Have to ‘Play Our Best’ and ‘Bring It’

Speaking with press following practice on September 19, Prescott said the team is going to “bring it” to the Ravens.

He had a strong message for his opponents, stating, “We’re going in and playing our game. And that’s on them on how they’re going to adapt to that. We’re going to be the aggressors and bring it to them.”

Prescott added that, “We just got to go out there and play our best. It’s Week 3. It’s about a process.”

He also threw a little shade at the press, stating, “We can’t get overwhelmed in what people are writing about us. It’s simply a process that we’ve got to focus on getting better each and every day with the right attitude that we come in here. Understand that we’re trying to put the best versions of ourselves on the field each and every Sunday regardless of what happened last Sunday. It’s the NFL.”

‘My Expectations Are High’

Speaking in a press conference following the Saints loss on September 15, Prescott assessed his first two weeks of the regular season.

“My expectations are crazy high. So, I’m not going to give you a great, maybe a realistic answer,” Prescott said. “I’m seeing it well, putting the ball where I want to. That one interception is going to get at me, just because Tyrann made a hell of a play. Did a good job of playing through one route and getting to the other. Outside of that, there may be a few throws that I want to get back.”

He added, “But as far as seeing the defense getting to the beginning of the offense and what I want in the position and in the plays that we want to, I feel good about it and confident that we’re going to continue to get better as a team.”

He also said that perfection isn’t what he’s looking for and that not everyone on the team has to be “perfect.” But, “everybody’s got to do their job and trust their job and understand that’s where the big plays come from.”

“Part of it for me, I think maybe it’s felt like I was at this point last year,” he added. “It was a lot later in the year when I did it, but going back to using my feet more, whether it’s scrambling, extending the plays to look to throw the ball down the field or maybe just going and getting a couple yards and getting down. I wouldn’t say it’s about being perfect, but understanding that I do have that ability and that is a huge part of our offense. Got to bring it to life, I think.”