Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Vows to Have ‘Answers’ in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a rough loss to the New York Giants in the NFL season opener with a win over the Commanders at home, but things won’t get easier in Week 3. Not only have the Cowboys traveled 5,200 miles to play a “home game” in Brazil on Sunday, but they’re getting an experienced and dangerous AFC foe in the bargain–the 1-1 Ravens, who blasted the Colts in the opener, then were stunned by the Saints in a controversial loss. The Ravens are a challenge, with defensive-minded new head coach Jesse Minter at the helm and the No. 5 defense in yardage allowed.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said it is fortunate for him and the offense to have played against a Minter defense before=he was the defensive coordinator when Dallas played the Chargers last season.

Dak Prescott Makes Statement on Cowboys Game Plan

In fact, Prescott said, the Cowboys offense has a good feel for what Minter and the Ravens will try to do against them on Sunday.

Speaking from Rio on Friday, Prescott said: “Being able to go back and watch what this head coach did against us in LA last year, that game has been huge for us just in our game plan and us trying to break down things,” Prescott said. “They make adjustments, we make adjustments.”

“We’re excited about our game plan, we’ve got answers for whatever they’re going to do. That just kind of goes into the rules of who we are, not trying to get outside of our box to combat anything they’re doing or counter them too much. We want to be the aggressors; we want to make them play on their heels and bring our best game to them.”

The game will take place at 4:25 ET in Rio on Sunday.