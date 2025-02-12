Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Hit With Backlash Over Latest Statement

Dak Prescott is taking heat over saying that he feels that the Dallas Cowboys are “very close” to contending for a Super Bowl.

Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys watched on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Super Bowl trophy, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The Cowboys quarterback spoke to reporters on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on their division rival.

“I feel like we’ve competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we’ve played them,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to say, ‘Check the record,’ when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They’ve earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, [we’re] very close.”

The Cowboys had reeled off three consecutive 12-win seasons before stumbling to a 7-10 record this year. Prescott missed nine games with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

“Especially even watching the NFC championship and those two teams — teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times. As I said, [I] feel confident that we’ve gotten the better part each and every time,” Prescott said. “But just seeing such a dominating fashion [in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs], credit to them. It’s our turn, and it’s on us.”

Smith: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is ‘Delusional’

Prescott’s statement on the Cowboys being close didn’t sit well with some, including ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith.

“Clearly delusional,” Smith said. “This is Dak Prescott, when has he not been delusional? I mean, we’ve seen evidence of this time and time again from this guy.”

Prescott has piled up regular season wins and has even been in the MVP conversation at times. However, the Cowboys have lacked postseason success and have not advanced to the NFC Championship game since the 1995 season. Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason.

“He just needs to go some place and be quiet. The fact of the matter is that right now, the reigning, defending Super Bowl champions are in the NFC East, Philadelphia Eagles. The team they beat in the NFC Championship game are the Washington Commanders who has the offensive Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels who was nothing short of sensational,” Smith said. “We have a situation where Dak Prescott is entering his tenth year and a guy that was drafted in the second round has been to two Super Bowls and won one now. And a rookie has been to an NFC Championship game in his first year.

“But Dak Prescott has been in the league for 10 years and ain’t been to an NFC Championship game. But he talking. You’d think you wouldn’t be so tone deaf, have the decency to recognize your position and say ‘I might need to shut the hell up.’”

Dak Prescott Feeling Good After Surgery

If the Cowboys hope to have any level of success, it will hinge on Prescott returning to form. Prior to his season-ending injury, Prescott had passed for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Prescott has been rehabbing and trying to get right for next season. He’s confident that he’ll be ready to roll next season.

“My health is good, doing a lot more, getting there,” Prescott said. “I think I’m what, 12 weeks or so out of surgery right now. I’m really looking to amp it up here recently. Got all my confidence, and we’ll be fine.”

The Cowboys have 50-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, per ESPN BET.