Cowboys Key Position Gets Concerning Ranking Ahead of Training Camp

Certainly, there’s no need to get superstitious (or, as Michael Scott once said, even a “little stitious”), and it has all been coincidence to this point, but even-numbered years have not been kind to Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott. In 2020, he suffered the nasty ankle injury that caused him to miss 11 games as the team went 6-10. In 2022, it was the thumb injury that cost him the first five games of the year, though Dallas still went 12-5. And two years ago, it was the torn hamstring that put him out for nine games as the Cowboys went 7-10.

Again, just coincidence. But it’s tough to not be just a bit nervous with the Cowboys looking like potential contenders heading into 2026 and Prescott such a critical piece of the team’s production.

And what’s equally concerning is that, though the Cowboys did make some investment in what’s behind Prescott on the quarterbacking depth chart this offseason, there is plenty of reason for concern about the duo of incumbent QB2 Joe Milton and newly signed former Washington starter Sam Howell.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Backups Rate Low

That’s according to CBS Sports, which conducted a worthy pre-camp exercise this week. They ranked all the backup quarterback situations of the top 16 contenders in the NFL–the Cowboys made that list–in terms of whether the team could keep winning if the starter went down with injury.

No surprise that No. 1 on the list is the 49ers, with Mac Jones behind Brock Purdy. But you’ve got to wind pretty far down the list before you get to the Cowboys. They’re No. 13 out of the 16 contenders. Given Prescott’s injury history–even without the even-year voodoo, a starter missing significant time in three of the last six years is worrisome–Dallas should probably have made sure it’s higher on this list.

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A ‘Puncher’s Chance’ for Cowboys?

The site wasn’t completely down on the Cowboys’ duo at backup quarterback, though.

Here’s the assessment: “The Cowboys have two solid options behind Dak Prescott, which could give them a puncher’s chance if No. 4 were sidelined at any point. Joe Milton, who was acquired during the 2025 offseason, has a cannon for an arm and has shown some flashes over his two seasons in the NFL. … Meanwhile, Sam Howell, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason, has legitimate starting experience. He started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023. While he did throw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns, he owned a 4-13 record and registered a league-leading 21 interceptions, so it wasn’t exactly a lights-out campaign. Still, there’s a solid blend of experience and talent between the two.”

Just Keep Dak Prescott Healthy

That’s true, but what the Cowboys would need is to have Milton’s arm talent melded with Howell’s history of experience, and that would be the kind of situation that would be worthy of some confidence. Having a “solid blend of experience and talent” doesn’t matter because you can only play one of them if Prescott goes down.

The Howell vs. Milton competition is widely considered one of the top two or three positional battles for the Cowboys as they prepare to open up in Oxnard. Ultimately, the Cowboys just need Prescott to stay healthy–they might not have much chance to stay afloat if either Howell or Milton has to play.