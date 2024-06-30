Dak Prescott Could Sign ‘Blank Check’ to Leave for AFC Rival, Says Analyst

One team should consider signing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to a “blank check,” says one analyst.

With Prescott’s future in Dallas a major question mark — he’ll be entering the final year of his contract this season — former general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum is suggesting an AFC rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, sign Prescott to a “blank check” next offseason to leave the Cowboys.

“If I’m (Raiders owner) Mark Davis … I have a countdown clock in my office and that plane is fueled and ready to go,” Tannenbaum said. “And I’m giving Dak Prescott a blank check to go with Brock Bowers and Davante Adams.”

Why Dak Prescott Will Be Highly Coveted QB in 2025

The 30-year-old quarterback is on the verge of entering his ninth season and is actually coming off of the best season of his career. Prescott finished as the runner-up in 2023 NFL MVP voting to Lamar Jackson and is coming off a banner year in which he posted career highs in completions (410) and passer rating (105.9).

However, one blemish on Prescott’s resume is his lack of postseason success. Despite the Cowboys finishing with their third consecutive season of at least 12 wins, Dallas bowed out of the first round with a humiliating home playoff loss to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers, 48-32. Prescott is 2-5 in his playoff career and the Cowboys have yet to advance past the divisional round of the postseason under his lead.

The lack of playoff success may be playing a role in Dallas’ lack of urgency to get a deal done with Prescott. Despite the lack of progress in talks between both sides, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Cowboys are prioritizing Prescott’s contract extension over the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

“You’ve got Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have a world of problems here financially with three players they have to sign—Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb as well—but the feeling around the league and sources I’ve talked to is that they want to start with Dak,” Fowler said on Friday, June 14. “They’ve put it on the table with Dak’s people that ‘Hey look, you’re a priority. We want to try to get something done.’ As far as hard dollars, not a lot of progress yet. I would describe their efforts so far as passive.”

Raiders Could Sign Dak Prescott to Fill Franchise QB Void

If the Cowboys and Prescott are unable to get a deal done, there will be no shortage of teams interested in the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback in the offseason. The Raiders could very well be one of them considering they’re currently lacking a franchise quarterback. Las Vegas currently features second-year man Aidan O’Connell and journeyman passer Gardner Minshew as their top two quarterbacks.

While the Raiders lack a franchise quarterback, they have all of the other pieces necessary to lift the team into a potential playoff contender. The Raiders have Davante Adams, Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby as core franchise pieces, meaning they’re set at wide receiver, tight end and edge rusher. They just need a quarterback to get them to that next level.

According to Spotrac, Prescott’s market value is $53.1 million per year across four seasons for a total of over $212 million. That would make him the third-highest paid quarterback in the league.

If Prescott does indeed hit the free agency market next offseason, there’s little doubt that teams lacking a franchise quarterback such as the Raiders will offer the veteran quarterback a lot of money to sign with them.