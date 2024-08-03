Dak Prescott Sends Blunt Message to Young Cowboys Receiver

Dak Prescott has high hopes for one young Dallas Cowboys wide receiver.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, August 2, the veteran quarterback made it very clear what his message is to third-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert — he needs to have the mindset that he’s a No. 1 receiver. Prescott’s message comes at a time when the Cowboys are seeking a receiver to emerge as a viable option behind veterans CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I told him, your role is to go show that you can be a No. 1 receiver,” said Prescott. “At minimal, a No. 2 receiver. He’s approached this camp with that intensity, with that mindset.”

Jalen Tolbert Has Failed to Make Impact Through First 2 Seasons

The 25-year-old Tolbert was a third-round draft pick back in 2022 and was supposed to emerge as a viable threat. However, he’s made minimal impact and has struggled to find consistent playing time. After posting just two receptions for 22 receiving yards during his rookie season, Tolbert showed a little bit more promise in posting 22 receptions for 268 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the 2023 season.

However, that’s still underwhelming production considering Tolbert played in all 17 games and appeared in 40% of the offensive snaps. With veteran receiver Michael Gallup now out of the picture, Tolbert has a clear path towards winning the No. 3 wide receiver role in training camp. Furthermore, Lamb’s absence in training camp due to his holdout for a new contract has created more reps and practice time for Tolbert, as he seeks to gain better chemistry with Prescott.

“I don’t want to put that pressure on him, but we spent a lot of time together. … My trust is super, super high in him,” says Prescott of Tolbert. “I trust him with any route, wherever it is, against whoever.”

Dak Prescott Says There’s No Ceiling on Jalen Tolbert’s Potential

Prescott has played with his fair share of quality receivers and tight ends during his career. Since emerging as the team’s starting quarterback in 2016, Prescott has thrown to Pro Bowlers such as Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and now Lamb.

It’s clear that the 31-year-old quarterback sees something in Tolbert as the Cowboys seek another viable receiving threat to add to the arsenal.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL.com:

“I’ll tell him, I’m sure if he watches this and I’ll tell him to his face, he hasn’t done anything yet,” Prescott said. “Another guy that I’m not going to put a ceiling on what his potential can be. ‘Cause as long as he continues to approach the game the way he has, with the intensity, with the focus and with the expectation to be a No. 1 guy, no telling how great he can be.”

We’ll see if Tolbert is able to live up to the high praise that Prescott is heaping upon him early on in training camp. Tolbert is considered the front-runner to win the No. 3 spot, but he’ll compete with the likes of second-year man Jalen Brooks, Pro Bowl special teams standout KaVontae Turpin and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy.