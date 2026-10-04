Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Shared Bold Premonition After Last-Minute Texans Win

It was a memorable game for the Dallas Cowboys, as they got the job done against the Houston Texans, 34-30, on a last-minute touchdown.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put together an incredible combination in the contest. Lamb had 17 catches for 189 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown for Dallas.

There was a lot of talk about Lamb’s great performance and his massive touchdown catch, which helped almost save the Cowboys’ season. Prescott, though, was fully confident the play would be executed perfectly. Maybe a little too confident.

Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys’ Game-Winning Touchdown

After the game, Prescott spoke with the media when he was asked about the touchdown pass. He made it clear he knew something before the play.

“As soon as it was called, I knew it was a touchdown.”

Prescott finished the game completing 32-of-45 for 335 yards and 1 touchdown. He added 7 rushing yards on 2 carries.

Dallas improved to 2-2, while the Texans dropped to 0-4. The win tied the Cowboys for second in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants lead the division with a 3-1 record.

Dallas Cowboys Back on The Winning Side After Late Score

It was a critical win for the Cowboys, as they needed momentum going into Week 5. This is shaping up to be an up-and-down season after splitting wins and losses through four games.

The defense still has major issues, allowing 347 passing yards to Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Their run defense was at least better, though, allowing just 62 yards and 3.3 yards per carry.

Dallas’ offense struggled to run the ball again, but Javonte Williams had three scores on the ground, which helped. Prescott and Lamb were the story of the game, and their connection really worked.

George Pickens caught only two passes, but he made one of the biggest plays of the game. Pickens had a 53-yard completion that helped the offense a lot.

The good news is that the Cowboys are back at .500 and can get this season back on track. Their offense did much of the heavy lifting, similar to last year.

One thing to watch out for is how new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will do in their Thursday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Porter can get back to the level he played at with the Pittsburgh Steelers, that should make the defense play better on the field.

The Cowboys don’t have much time to heal up and prepare for the Buccaneers, as they have three days to prepare and then play. Dallas could use two wins in four days to make things easier moving forward.