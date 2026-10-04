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Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Shared Bold Premonition After Last-Minute Texans Win

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Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It was a memorable game for the Dallas Cowboys, as they got the job done against the Houston Texans, 34-30, on a last-minute touchdown.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put together an incredible combination in the contest. Lamb had 17 catches for 189 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown for Dallas.

There was a lot of talk about Lamb’s great performance and his massive touchdown catch, which helped almost save the Cowboys’ season. Prescott, though, was fully confident the play would be executed perfectly. Maybe a little too confident.

Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys’ Game-Winning Touchdown

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field during a timeout in a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After the game, Prescott spoke with the media when he was asked about the touchdown pass. He made it clear he knew something before the play.

“As soon as it was called, I knew it was a touchdown.”

Prescott finished the game completing 32-of-45 for 335 yards and 1 touchdown. He added 7 rushing yards on 2 carries.

Dallas improved to 2-2, while the Texans dropped to 0-4. The win tied the Cowboys for second in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants lead the division with a 3-1 record.

Dallas Cowboys Back on The Winning Side After Late Score

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
GettyDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It was a critical win for the Cowboys, as they needed momentum going into Week 5. This is shaping up to be an up-and-down season after splitting wins and losses through four games.

The defense still has major issues, allowing 347 passing yards to Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Their run defense was at least better, though, allowing just 62 yards and 3.3 yards per carry.

Dallas’ offense struggled to run the ball again, but Javonte Williams had three scores on the ground, which helped. Prescott and Lamb were the story of the game, and their connection really worked.

George Pickens caught only two passes, but he made one of the biggest plays of the game. Pickens had a 53-yard completion that helped the offense a lot.

The good news is that the Cowboys are back at .500 and can get this season back on track. Their offense did much of the heavy lifting, similar to last year.

One thing to watch out for is how new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will do in their Thursday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Porter can get back to the level he played at with the Pittsburgh Steelers, that should make the defense play better on the field.

The Cowboys don’t have much time to heal up and prepare for the Buccaneers, as they have three days to prepare and then play. Dallas could use two wins in four days to make things easier moving forward.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Shared Bold Premonition After Last-Minute Texans Win

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