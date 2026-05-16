Dak Prescott Shares Strong Feelings on Cowboys Rookie Caleb Downs

After a disappointing 2025 NFL season in which the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs, America’s Team made a point of it to try to right the ship ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Perhaps the best move the Cowboys made during this NFL offseason was trading up in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 overall pick.

The Cowboys’ priority during the offseason has been upgrading the roster on defense, and that took a big step forward with the addition of Downs to their secondary.

Dak Prescott Loves the Way Caleb Downs is ‘Wired’

During the 2025 campaign, star quarterback Dak Prescott had an impressive season, leading a high-powered offense. He led the league in completions with 404, which is the second time he’s done that in his career in Dallas, to go along with 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With the offense far from a problem, especially after the emergence of wide receiver George Pickens in 2025, Prescott’s primary concern was improving the defense, and he seems quite happy with what he’s seen from Downs thus far, per the team’s website.

“I love that way that’s he wired and I’m excited for him,” Prescott said of the Cowboys rookie. “He’s got some great vets, whether it be myself to ask questions to or great vets on that defensive side now to help make sure that he gets off to a great start.”

Prescott admits, once again, that the defense needed some upgrading, and he’s been impressed with what the team’s front office has accomplished.

“Obviously, we needed help,” Prescott said. “We went into that side, everybody knowing that’s what we were going to do starting with the staff and did that, to then just adding as many players as we can whether it be veterans in free agent signings or in the draft. I think we did a hell of a job. Just being around these guys for two weeks, looks like they’re a lot of high character guys.”

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also chimed in on what he’s seen from Downs and how the addition of the Buckeyes star will improve the team’s chances of coming away with wins every week during the season.

“He’s here to help us win,” Overshown said. “He’s here to ball out. And so I’m excited. When you’ve got those types of players on your team, you always got a chance on Sundays.”

Tyrann Mathieu’s Bold Prediction for Caleb Downs

Along with Prescott and Overshown sharing their thoughts on Downs, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu thinks quite highly of the Cowboys’ rookie. He shared what he thinks Dallas can expect from the young safety in 2026, via In The Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu.

“I think Caleb has a great shot to have 100 tackles and get three sacks and three interceptions,” Mathieu said of Downs. “I think that is sort of my expectation for him.”

Mathieu also thinks Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones will make Downs the star attraction in Dallas. The three-time Pro Bowler also believes Downs will be the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“And you know Jerry, Jerry is gonna roll out the red carpet. Jerry is gonna put him in a nice jersey number, memorabilia, he is gonna roll out the red carpet for him. He is going to market him the right way, let’s just say that. All he got to do is (expletive) show up, be himself and let Jerry do the work. But I think Caleb Downs. That’s my pick to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.”

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out in Dallas and whether Downs can live up to expectations, as the pressure will be on right out of the gate in September.