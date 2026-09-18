Dak Prescott’s Call to Action for Cowboys Offense Ahead of Week 2 vs. Commanders

After the rough 28-20 loss to the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense is looking for answers about how it happened.

Dallas’ offense managed only 244 total yards, rushing for just 69. The first half featured dropped passes by the receivers and an inconsistent flow on each drive.

Entering Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys are trying to find ways to improve. It might be simpler than they thought.

What Dallas Cowboys Need to Do Offensively Against Commanders

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke with the media about what the offense needs to do to get back on track. Prescott is looking at the running game to get going.

“The run game starts, and everything opens up after that. We all know how much we and myself love the play action, we can’t do that unless we’re getting good runs. Once you do that, they’ll load up the box and then we’ll let our playmakers attack outside. It just has to start there. I know the offensive line is excited for it. I know they’re pissed about their performance last week and not getting it done. They’re going to come out ready to go.”

Javonte Williams led the Cowboys in rushing, racking up 41 yards on 12 carries and 1 touchdown, but averaging 3.4 yards per carry. Prescott was the next leading rusher with 2 carries for 14 yards. Hunter Luepke and Emari Demercado combined for 3 carries for 14 yards in the loss.

Cowboys Must Get the Running Game Going in Week 2

After a great 2025 season for Williams, it was disappointing to see him struggle so much in the Giants game. His longest run was eight yards, showing how bad things were on the ground.

It gives the Cowboys something to focus on and make sure it’s resolved for the Week 2 Commanders game. Washington’s run defense performed well against the Philadelphia Eagles in their two-point loss. Besides a 42-yard Saquon Barkley run and a 22-yard Jalen Hurts run, the Commanders held Philly in check.

That is a key note for a Cowboys team that needs to run the ball better. They don’t have Malik Davis after he went on IR, so Williams might have to be the focal point in the running game.

Even though Prescott is not typically a running quarterback, the Cowboys have seen success when he uses his legs. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some QB-designed runs for Prescott, even if it is just a couple of times.

The Cowboys have a lot of work to do and need to get this offense rolling. A healthy running game will open up the passing game for Prescott and the rest of the offense.