Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Receiving End of Tom Brady Callout

Tom Brady took an unprovoked shot at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after learning he’d be calling his team’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Brady will transition into the broadcast booth with FOX next season. The three-time MVP is excited to have the Cowboys for his debut behind the mic as a color commentator.

“Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw,” Brady said in a clip posted to “FOX Sports: NFL” account. “As America’s Team, that’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time, understanding that they were the competition for a long time. But in this new role, I know how important the Cowboys are to this network.”

Brady caught himself taking a shot at Prescott while discussing the matchup.

“They got great storylines. Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through,” Brady said while talking to Michael Strahan. “Did that just slip out?”

Cowboys, Dak Prescott Beat Tom Brady in Final Game

The Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl since 1996. Prescott has had much regular-season success during his tenure in Dallas, but he has failed to produce in the postseason. He’s just 2-5 in the playoffs, with one of those wins coming against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perhaps Brady is still harboring resentment toward Prescott and the Cowboys from that loss, which triggered the diss.

“Tom Brady took a swipe at Dak Prescott with announcement that his 1st game as FOX analyst will be the Cowboys opener at Cleveland,” David Moore of the Dallas Morning News tweeted. “Should Prescott fire back with who beat Brady in his final game? Brady Roast II.”

Cowboys Confident Dak Prescott Can Lead Team to Super Bowl

Prescott will be 31 next season and is coming off a Pro Bowl year. Last season, he passed for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. There are some questions about Prescott’s long-term future in Dallas.

However, the Cowboys feel he can lead them to their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl.

“Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio. “He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens that sometimes, you know, that old oblong football doesn’t bounce your way. And we’ve had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason.

“But, you know, we’ve won 12 games three years in a row. I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And, you know, we’re hanging around the rim. We’ve just gotta go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim. We just gotta get the job done.”

Without an extension, Prescott can become a free agent next offseason. The sides have talked publicly about getting an extension done but there hasn’t been much movement on that front.