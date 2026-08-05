Dak Prescott Made Cowboys’ Defense Pay at Training Camp

It was just another day at Dallas Cowboys training camp until quarterback Dak Prescott decided to bring his A-game.

Tuesday’s training camp practice was all about Prescott and how good the offense looked. ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer detailed how well it went for the franchise QB and his unit.

“Quarterback Dak Prescott went 13-of-17 in team drills and would have been better if not for drops by Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson. He tried to stretch the field once with a throwback down the field to Pickens, who drew a flag on cornerback Shavon Revel at the goal line for pass interference.”

Dak Prescott Gave Cowboys’ Defense Challenge They Needed at Camp

The encouraging signs continue for an offensive unit that hasn’t lost a step. There were some concerns about the offensive line with questions about who would start where, but those are being put to rest.

Prescott and the receivers are having a great start to training camp so far. They all appear to be on the same page and making big plays.

George Pickens has continued to be Prescott’s favorite target, which should carry into the regular season. CeeDee Lamb is practicing like a guy who has a chip on his shoulder entering the new year. Ferguson is looking better than ever at his tight end position.

Dallas’ defense needs all the help it can get rolling into training camp after a bad season last year. The Cowboys were one of the worst defenses in the NFL, ranking 30th in total defense and last against the pass.

While it feels like Prescott and the offense are putting on a clinic in training camp, the defense needs to face an offense like that. If they can figure out how to slow down their offense the next few weeks, it’ll only make them better.

What Dak Prescott’s Performance is Saying About His 2026 Outlook

Prescott, over the years, has been somewhat in the MVP conversation but never taken seriously. That’s mostly because the Cowboys teams he’s played on have not been good enough for him to be a legitimate finalist.

Training camp just feels like another warning to the NFL that Prescott is ready to rock and roll in 2026. He’s got all the firepower around him to be great once again, and he’s in the prime of his career.

If the defense can find a way to even be average in 2026, there’s no reason to believe this Cowboys team can’t be playoff contenders. Prescott is a big reason to have that kind of belief with four Pro Bowl selections to his resume.

This Cowboys offense already looks to be in midseason form. So does Prescott.