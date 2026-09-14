Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message on CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens’ Drops

The Dallas Cowboys defense will deservedly receive much of the blame for the team’s disappointing loss to the New York Giants in Week 1, but the offense was not exactly flawless in the season opener. Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both had “uncharacteristic drops” in Week 1, according to Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback hinted that he was surprised by the drops but expressed confidence in his star receivers moving forward.

“It’ll get back to that (the offense clicking),” Prescott explained in a September 13, 2026, media session following the Cowboys’ loss to the Giants. “Those guys had some uncharacteristic drops. I know they were upset about them immediately.

“They came and made a comment about them and then moved on as they should. We’ll get back to it. A lot of confidence in those two guys,” Prescott added.

“Not going to stop throwing it to them (or) shy away from them. Not going to get down on them. Their resume(s) and who they are speaks enough.”

Pickens and Lamb will get another opportunity against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Dallas is an early 3.5-point favorite against Washington in the NFL odds, per DraftKings.

Let’s explore the latest Cowboys news following the team’s disappointing loss to the Giants.

Dak Prescott on Cowboys Defense: ‘We Couldn’t Get Off the Field on 3rd Down’

One of the challenges for the Cowboys offense is that the defense could not get off the field against the Giants. New York dominated the time of possession at 36:40 compared to Dallas’ 23:30.

The Cowboys only had two offensive possessions in the second half. Dallas was able to score on both drives, but it was not enough.

Prescott dismissed the idea that the Cowboys defense felt similar to last season when the team had one of the worst units in the NFL. Yet, the Cowboys quarterback admitted that the defense “couldn’t get off the field on third down.”

“No (not similar to last year). They did a hell of a job on the other side,” Prescott noted. “The Giants, they executed a game plan. They ran the ball.

“We couldn’t get off the field on third down. I’m in this year. Sorry.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Dallas Offense: ‘I Thought They Pushed Us Around a Little Bit’

Much will be made about the Cowboys defense in the coming days, but the team’s offense looked far from the explosive unit of 2025. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed to the team’s lack of a rushing attack as part of the reason for the woes.

“I thought they pushed us around a little bit up front,” Schottenheimer said of the Giants, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “Their defensive line, our running game, there was way too much penetration early in the game.

“Javonte (Williams) was running into freaking, a wall in the beginning of the game. We made some good adjustments at halftime, but this is a team game.”

The Cowboys and Commanders both enter the Week 2 matchup at 0-1. Washington is coming off a narrow 24-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.