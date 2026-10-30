Cowboys Coach Claps Back at Dak Prescott ‘Disrespect’ on Play Calls

With 9:55 to go in the fourth quarter on Monday night in Philadelphia, the Dallas Cowboys faced a third down and 8 from the Eagles‘ 9-yard line. Leading, 28-21, the Cowboys could have gone for a kill shot with a fifth touchdown, and considering the high power of Dallas’ passing game, a throw from Dak Prescott made sense. Instead, the Cowboys handed off to Hunter Luepke, fullback who is rarely used as a runner. Luepke got three yards, and the Cowboys settled for a field goal to make it 31-21.

In the wake of that call, there were questions about the decision by head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Why not let Prescott take a shot at the end zone? Why stick with a fall-down running play? And, as was discussed on the airwaves in Dallas this week, does Schottenheimer not trust Prescott?

Dak Prescott ‘Totally Understands’

Schottenheimer himself was on the airwaves in Dallas on Friday morning, and addressed the issue on 105.3 The Fan. He was asked whether there was some “disrespect” felt by Prescott over the Cowboys’ running choice in that situation and whether he had to go to Prescott after the game to explain.

Schottenheimer did not hesitate: “Absolutely not. The great thing about Dak is his awareness of situations—‘OK, we’re backed up on our own 4-yard line, we’re gonna play field position,’ or, ‘A field goal puts us up a couple scores.’ And quite honestly, the call, Hunter almost got through there, almost had a chance to go ahead and score.

“But Dak totally understands that and I thought he played an outstanding game. Shoot, I have more confidence in him than anybody in the world. He is a terrific player.”

Cowboys Used Run on 2-Point Play

Schottenheimer also pointed out that the Cowboys don’t see the Luepke handoff as a giveaway. The Eagles were lined up to stop the pass in that situation and calling a run in those scenarios can work. He pointed to the 2-point conversion the Cowboys put up on the Eagles, on a delayed draw from Prescott.

Said Schottenheimer: “It’s more that the defense doesn’t expect it. When you call some of these runs, you’re getting soft-shell defense. I will give the example of the 2-point play. They were worried about George and CeeDee and Dak and things like that, and little did they know that if they want to play like that, we have other answers. He went in untouched on the 3-point play.”