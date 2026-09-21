Dak Prescott’s 8-Word Emotional Reaction to Historic Game in Cowboys Win

The Dallas Cowboys needed a win badly and got it with a commanding 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Dallas got the offense back on track thanks to star quarterback Dak Prescott. He completed 26-of-31 passes for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns.

One key moment came when Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for the fourth touchdown in the final quarter. That play helped Prescott pass Tony Romo for the franchise record for career touchdown passes. It was a moment that the Cowboys quarterback won’t forget.

Dak Prescott Shared His Thoughts on Dallas Cowboys Franchise Record

Prescott spoke with the media, where reporters asked him about breaking the Cowboys’ record. He didn’t hold back in his short response about what it meant to him.

“I’m super humbled,” Prescott said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Super honored. God is great.”

Prescott also holds the Cowboys record for career passing yards and completion percentage. He currently has 36,443 yards and 249 touchdowns to 93 interceptions, while completing 67% of his passes.

Dak Prescott Becomes Cowboys’ Top QB in Franchise History

Prescott has become a terrific quarterback but just hasn’t had any luck in January. He has proven himself a great signal-caller with all the skills needed to be one of the best.

This year’s offense still has the weapons he needs to keep building his legacy in the Lone Star State. Between Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys are loaded around Prescott.

Dallas hopes to carry that success into the season, as they have everything they need to be a top-five offense again. The defense leaves a bit to be desired, but that will improve throughout the season.

If the Cowboys’ offense wants to keep being great, Prescott will have to be the reason. His underrated mobility and arm talent set him apart from most quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott won’t have long to celebrate, as the Cowboys return in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are coming off a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but their defense allowed less than 300 yards and got 3 sacks.

That’ll be a good test for Prescott and his offense to keep the good times rolling. They fixed their problems from Week 1 and now look like the unit that was great last season.

It’ll be on Prescott, though, to make sure this offense keeps clicking. When he plays well, the team plays with confidence, and when he is down, the Cowboys falter. Baltimore is not a team to sleep on, so Prescott will have to make sure he and Dallas are ready to go against a good team.