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Dak Prescott’s 8-Word Emotional Reaction to Historic Game in Cowboys Win

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Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment to himself before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys needed a win badly and got it with a commanding 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Dallas got the offense back on track thanks to star quarterback Dak Prescott. He completed 26-of-31 passes for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns.

One key moment came when Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for the fourth touchdown in the final quarter. That play helped Prescott pass Tony Romo for the franchise record for career touchdown passes. It was a moment that the Cowboys quarterback won’t forget.

Dak Prescott Shared His Thoughts on Dallas Cowboys Franchise Record

Dak Prescott
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks at his helmet during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Prescott spoke with the media, where reporters asked him about breaking the Cowboys’ record. He didn’t hold back in his short response about what it meant to him.

“I’m super humbled,” Prescott said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Super honored. God is great.”

Prescott also holds the Cowboys record for career passing yards and completion percentage. He currently has 36,443 yards and 249 touchdowns to 93 interceptions, while completing 67% of his passes.

Dak Prescott Becomes Cowboys’ Top QB in Franchise History

Dak Prescott
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 34-17. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Prescott has become a terrific quarterback but just hasn’t had any luck in January. He has proven himself a great signal-caller with all the skills needed to be one of the best.

This year’s offense still has the weapons he needs to keep building his legacy in the Lone Star State. Between Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys are loaded around Prescott.

Dallas hopes to carry that success into the season, as they have everything they need to be a top-five offense again. The defense leaves a bit to be desired, but that will improve throughout the season.

If the Cowboys’ offense wants to keep being great, Prescott will have to be the reason. His underrated mobility and arm talent set him apart from most quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott won’t have long to celebrate, as the Cowboys return in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are coming off a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but their defense allowed less than 300 yards and got 3 sacks.

That’ll be a good test for Prescott and his offense to keep the good times rolling. They fixed their problems from Week 1 and now look like the unit that was great last season.

It’ll be on Prescott, though, to make sure this offense keeps clicking. When he plays well, the team plays with confidence, and when he is down, the Cowboys falter. Baltimore is not a team to sleep on, so Prescott will have to make sure he and Dallas are ready to go against a good team.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Dak Prescott’s 8-Word Emotional Reaction to Historic Game in Cowboys Win

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