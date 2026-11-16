Cowboys’ Dak Prescott ‘Fed Up’ After Latest Frustrating Loss

With each new week, it appears, the Dallas Cowboys manage to find some fresh new way to add to the frustration that has come with this 2026 NFL season, a year that started with high hopes of a Super Bowl run and has now gone past the midpoint with even the low bar of winning the injury-battered NFC East very much in question. The Cowboys are 4-6 and even after a game in which they did well to hang in with the NFL-best 49ers, there is a sense of bitter disappointment lingering here. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns on the afternoon, and the fact that it was still not enough–a common theme for the Cowboys not only this season, but in 2025, too–seems to have left Prescott embittered.

Typically, Prescott takes on the mantle of leadership in his postgame meetings with the media, and sometimes that involves spitting back pablum to reporters’ questions about how the whole team needs to improve and needs to play complementary football. But Prescott, as this season has worn on, appears to have tired at that approach. He’s stuck with the Cowboys, and maybe he is not all that happy about it anymore.

Dak Prescott Has Been With Cowboys for 11 Years

Indeed, Prescott’s answers have been shorter, and the theory from veteran sports anchor Jeff Kolb of Fox 4 in Dallas is that he has had enough of the direction of this team. His salary and no-trade clause mean he will not be going anywhere, but he does not have to like it.

Said Kolb: “Dak Prescott has taken the heat, he has taken the noise on his shoulders for the better part of 11 years. If you listen to Dak Prescott after these losses, I think he is as candid as ever. He is not really defending people, parts of the team like he did in years past. And I actually think he is fed up. Eleventh year, he is 33 years old. Reality is, the Cowboys, they are not getting rid of Dak Prescott and it is pretty much prohibitive financially to be traded.

“He is being asked things like, you scored 40 points and threw five touchdowns, what more do you think you can do? And he says I don’t have the answer, I am not going to point my finger completely at the defense, but they know they have to be better and be accountable for it.”

Frustration Has Reigned

Now, again, there is not much to be done about Prescott’s situation with the Cowboys. The trade deadline has passed, and Prescott was never getting traded anyway–there is a nine-figure dead cap hit that goes along with his deal, and that will still be there in the offseason. But he repeated the word “frustrated” several times on Sunday.

Said Kolb: “I think the more and more we listen to him here in 2026, as the Cowboys head toward a third straight year missing the playoffs, that he is as fed up with this Cowboys franchise as he has ever been.”