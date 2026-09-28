Dak Prescott Explains Debacle End to Cowboys’ Final Drive in Ravens Loss

The Dallas Cowboys had a very long flight back home from Brazil after that rough 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Although the offense put up over 400 yards for the first time this season, a lot went wrong. Late-game clock-management issues and mishandled timeouts ultimately cost them the game.

That final drive, though, had a tough moment where Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had George Pickens wide open on third-and-goal with 14 seconds left, and Prescott just chucked it over Pickens’ head to throw it away. Dallas settled for a field goal with 7 seconds left, and the Ravens won on one pass and a 56-yard field goal. That sequence needed a lot of explaining.

Dak Prescott Talks Dallas Cowboys’ Final Drive in Loss

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer took the blame for what happened on that play. Schottenheimer said he “overcoached” Prescott to throw it away and avoid a turnover.

Prescott was asked about it after the game himself. He talked about what went through his mind on the play.

“The coverage that they were playing, 99 out of 100 times they’re supposed to cover GP,” Prescott said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “That corner is supposed to be outside leverage, funneling him inside to the safety, GP’s GP. He did a great job of winning regardless. I said, I wish I would have just sank on my back foot and just threw it to the front pylon and trusted it. But it’s one of those things you read the coverage, you say, well, they’re not giving you that. And unfortunately, I threw the ball away.”

Prescott finished the game completing 25-of-40 passes for 276 yards and 1 touchdown. He also ran for 19 yards on 4 carries in the loss.

Dak Prescott & Cowboys’ Offense Will Have to Live With the Mistake

It’s unfortunate that Prescott will be remembered for that play instead of the full 60 minutes. For the most part, he played another solid game, and scoring 31 points in the NFL should be enough to win.

The Cowboys needed that win and couldn’t get it. Now they sit at 1-2 and are tied for last in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders.

Dallas will have to shift gears quickly and move on, as they face in-state rivals the Houston Texans next in Week 4. The good news is that the Texans are 0-3, so that should give them some confidence. At the same time, Houston started 0-3 last year and finished 12-5, so they are a slow-starting team.

How the Cowboys respond in this game will define the rest of their season. Dallas can’t afford those kinds of mistakes on offense again.