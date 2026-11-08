Dak Prescott Gives Final Verdict on Cowboys’ Roster Before Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t look pretty in their Week 9 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts, but they got the job done with a 27-23 win.

Dallas’ offense had its best performance of the season, putting up 508 yards, but the team lost two fumbles. Despite the defense almost blowing it, the Cowboys allowed just 271 total yards in the win.

That win puts the Cowboys at 4-5 and puts their season in the right spot heading into the trade deadline. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones doesn’t have much time to decide whether to make moves. His quarterback might have an idea of what the front office should do.

Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys’ Roster Before the Trade Deadline

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke with the media regarding how he feels the roster stacks before the trade deadline. Specifically, reporters asked whether the roster is good enough to be a playoff team. He was optimistic about the roster.

“Yeah, I do,” Prescott said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If you can always add, go do it. … But (the front office has) done a hell of a job with the team they’ve put together. It’s on us now, period.”

After losing three of their last four games, the Cowboys are now just two games behind the New York Giants for the NFC East lead. The Giants took care of business in Week 9 action against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys Could Consider Trades Before the Deadline

It’s unclear what kind of moves the Cowboys will make before the trade deadline. They have already made one in-season trade this season.

Earlier in the year, they added cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers. That has been a great move, as Porter has been their shutdown corner.

Some big names on the Cowboys are being considered for a trade. Wide receiver George Pickens has been rumored as a trade candidate for the Cowboys, but Dallas hasn’t shown any signs that he could be traded. He missed Week 9 due to an injury.

If anything, the Cowboys are more likely going to add talent to the team. Many believe the Cowboys are looking to add an edge rusher to help with the pass rush.

It’s unclear what the plan will be over the next two days, but the Cowboys will keep their options open. They don’t have many draft picks to work with over the next two years. Still, they will see if they can add another player to help their playoff chances.

This was a big win for the Cowboys, as they are still in the running for the NFC East. They need to keep the momentum going, and a trade could help.