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Dak Prescott Forecast Put NFL on Notice Before Cowboys Season Starts

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Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys
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Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys

Entering the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faces more pressure than ever before.

Prescott is coming off a year where he threw for 4,552 yards, the second-highest of his career, and 30 touchdowns, tied for the third-highest of his career. He added more pressure onto himself with a new slogan for the season: greatest offense there is, or GOTI.

It seems Prescott wants all the heat because he believes this Cowboys team is legit. That is leading many to officially buy into what he is selling for 2026.

New Predictions Help Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys for 2026 Season

Dak Prescott

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 34-17. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano shared his statistical predictions for the 2026 season. Manzano first projects Prescott to lead the NFL in passing yards.

Prescott put pressure on himself to deliver in 2026 after openly talking about the Super Bowl and aiming to have the greatest offense there is (GOTI).

I’ll buy what Prescott is selling and predict that he’ll back up his words this season. He has arguably the league’s best receiving tandem with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Also, Brian Schottenheimer proved last year that he can run a high-scoring offense (27.7 points per game) despite having more on his plate as head coach.

The ingredients are all there for Prescott to turn the Cowboys into the GOTI.

Another prediction for Prescott, though, could make things even better for the Cowboys. Manzano also projects Prescott to lead the league in passing touchdowns.

In the past two seasons, the league’s passing yards leaders have also led the NFL in passing touchdowns. Last year, Matthew Stafford recorded 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns. In 2024, Joe Burrow logged 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The last time Prescott went over 4,600 yards was in 2019, when he threw for 4,902 yards. He’s never had a season with at least 40 touchdowns, with his career high being 37 touchdowns in ’21.

Prescott will likely need a career year to lead the league in both categories, but again, he has the ideal surroundings to do it in 2026.

Dak Prescott Looks Poised for Career Season With Cowboys

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

GettyDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Four times in Prescott’s 10-year NFL career, he has thrown for over 4,000 yards in a season. For him to lead the league in that category, he might have to get close to or at 5,000 yards.

He’s got all the tools to get there, though, with what he has to work with on offense. Between George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson, this Cowboys offense is loaded with weapons.

There’s no telling what Prescott is going to bring to the table in 2026, but big numbers are coming. This Cowboys offense is good enough to get him rolling early and often for a career season. Maybe even NFL records.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Dak Prescott Forecast Put NFL on Notice Before Cowboys Season Starts

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