Dak Prescott Forecast Put NFL on Notice Before Cowboys Season Starts

Entering the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faces more pressure than ever before.
Prescott is coming off a year where he threw for 4,552 yards, the second-highest of his career, and 30 touchdowns, tied for the third-highest of his career. He added more pressure onto himself with a new slogan for the season: greatest offense there is, or GOTI.
It seems Prescott wants all the heat because he believes this Cowboys team is legit. That is leading many to officially buy into what he is selling for 2026.
New Predictions Help Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys for 2026 Season
Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano shared his statistical predictions for the 2026 season. Manzano first projects Prescott to lead the NFL in passing yards.
Prescott put pressure on himself to deliver in 2026 after openly talking about the Super Bowl and aiming to have the greatest offense there is (GOTI).
I’ll buy what Prescott is selling and predict that he’ll back up his words this season. He has arguably the league’s best receiving tandem with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Also, Brian Schottenheimer proved last year that he can run a high-scoring offense (27.7 points per game) despite having more on his plate as head coach.
The ingredients are all there for Prescott to turn the Cowboys into the GOTI.
In the past two seasons, the league’s passing yards leaders have also led the NFL in passing touchdowns. Last year, Matthew Stafford recorded 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns. In 2024, Joe Burrow logged 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns.
The last time Prescott went over 4,600 yards was in 2019, when he threw for 4,902 yards. He’s never had a season with at least 40 touchdowns, with his career high being 37 touchdowns in ’21.
Prescott will likely need a career year to lead the league in both categories, but again, he has the ideal surroundings to do it in 2026.
Dak Prescott Looks Poised for Career Season With Cowboys
Four times in Prescott’s 10-year NFL career, he has thrown for over 4,000 yards in a season. For him to lead the league in that category, he might have to get close to or at 5,000 yards.
He’s got all the tools to get there, though, with what he has to work with on offense. Between George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson, this Cowboys offense is loaded with weapons.
There’s no telling what Prescott is going to bring to the table in 2026, but big numbers are coming. This Cowboys offense is good enough to get him rolling early and often for a career season. Maybe even NFL records.
Dak Prescott Forecast Put NFL on Notice Before Cowboys Season Starts