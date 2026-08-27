Dak Prescott Forecast Put NFL on Notice Before Cowboys Season Starts

Entering the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faces more pressure than ever before.

Prescott is coming off a year where he threw for 4,552 yards, the second-highest of his career, and 30 touchdowns, tied for the third-highest of his career. He added more pressure onto himself with a new slogan for the season: greatest offense there is, or GOTI.

It seems Prescott wants all the heat because he believes this Cowboys team is legit. That is leading many to officially buy into what he is selling for 2026.

New Predictions Help Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys for 2026 Season

Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano shared his statistical predictions for the 2026 season. Manzano first projects Prescott to lead the NFL in passing yards.

Prescott put pressure on himself to deliver in 2026 after openly talking about the Super Bowl and aiming to have the greatest offense there is (GOTI). I’ll buy what Prescott is selling and predict that he’ll back up his words this season. He has arguably the league’s best receiving tandem with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Also, Brian Schottenheimer proved last year that he can run a high-scoring offense (27.7 points per game) despite having more on his plate as head coach. The ingredients are all there for Prescott to turn the Cowboys into the GOTI.

Another prediction for Prescott, though, could make things even better for the Cowboys. Manzano also projects Prescott to lead the league in passing touchdowns.