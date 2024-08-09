Cowboys Warned on Hated Rival’s Dak Prescott Pursuit: ‘Need Him Today’

It would be bad enough, of course, if the Cowboys are forced to move forward without giving quarterback Dak Prescott a new contract entering the 2024 season. The team would have to play out this year with Super Bowl aspirations on one hand, and the void of unfathomable uncertainty on the other. Not an easy way to approach an NFL year.

It would all set up a possibility that Prescott would land elsewhere next winter. At the contract site Spotrac, the subject of Prescott’s future was taken up by the experts there on the “Spotrac Podcast”, and one of the most probable resolutions of a Prescott free agency was raised, one that would be especially unpalatable for even the biggest of Dak detractors: Prescott landing with the NFC East rival Giants.

In rattling off a list—a lengthy one at that—of potential suitors for Prescott, NFL contract expert Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac highlighted the urgency the Giants could feel to get Prescott to New York, especially if the team cuts ties with Daniel Jones as expected.

“For sure the Giants … The Giants need him today, let alone March 12,” Ginnitti said.

Cowboys Lacking Leverage in Contract Talks

The issue the Cowboys have in handling Prescott’s situation is that the team has very little leverage in the negotiations. Prescott is well-taken-care-of this year, with a $54 million 2024 payout on the books. He does not have the urgency for a new deal of a player working on an undervalued contract, and he can rest assured that there will be a market for his services when free agency comes around.

Ginnitti and podcast partner Dan Soemann rattled off a list of eight potential 2025 offseason destinations for Prescott, including obvious candidates like the Raiders and Steelers, as well as eye-openers like the 49ers and Broncos.

As Soemann said, “He’s never had more leverage than he’s ever going to have right now. Even if the Cowboys come to him and go, ‘Listen, here’s a really competitive contract, we want you to be here for life,’ he’s in position to just say, ‘Kiss off,’ at this point.”

Prescott has arranged the table nicely for an impending free-agent bonanza, one that could capitalize on a skyrocketing salary cap and the corresponding skyrocketing salaries for QBs. He needs to make sure he cashes in.

“He’s got to get to free agency, that’s the point. … They owe it to themselves to get to free agency and in this case, I think Dak Prescott owes it to himself to get to free agency as well,” Ginnitti said.

Dak Prescott ‘Ready’ to Leave in Free Agency

As for Prescott, the Cowboys should be a bit concerned that he has carried himself with such swagger throughout training camp this year. That’s good for the 2024 season, of course, but it also indicates that knows well he is the one who holds the cards in the contract stare-down.

As he said last week, via Fox 4:

“I’ve got a ton of confidence, but honestly, it’s not something I think about. I’m here in training camp and focused on this year. I’m on a contract for this year and that’s all I really care about. Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life. A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that.

“[Leaving is] not something I look for, or prepare, even plan for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”