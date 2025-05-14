Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Feelings Clear on George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is excited to have another weapon to work with in George Pickens.

Pickens arrived in Dallas via trade earlier in May. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, comes with some big upside. He amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games with the Steelers. His standout season came in 2023, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

Prescott said he’s connected with Pickens, especially after watching what type of player he has been so far in the league.

“We’ve connected,” Prescott said on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. “I’m excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football. You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands, more than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position. I know that CeeDee (Lamb) needed some help. I think when you have a guy like that, it’s hard to double team two guys.

“And then when you have other guys, whether it be (Jake Ferguson), Jalen Tolbert, (Jonathan) Mingo, guys who have had reps and know how to get open in the league, I think we’re putting together a nice group of weapons.”

Cowboys Were Seeking ‘Explosive’ No. 2 Option Behind CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys did not address wide receiver in the draft, sparking some concern about their depth at the position. But the brass in Dallas was adamant that they were on the hunt for a reliable No. 2 option.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said ahead of the draft. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

Lamb continues to be one of the most productive wide receiver in the league. He battled injuries last season and also played without Prescott for a chunk of the year. Lamb still managed 1,194 yards and six touchdowns.

Lamb posted a massive campaign in 2023, notching 1,749 yards on 135 receptions with 12 touchdowns over 15 games. Now with Pickens in the fold, Lamb should have a little more open space to work with.

George Pickens Not Concerned About Contract

Pickens is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, making his first year in Dallas an important one. If he puts up some big numbers with Prescott as his quarterback, he’ll be due for a payday.

“I’m worried about coming here and trying to help build a winning culture,” he said. “… Me winning a championship at Georgia — I definitely know how to win.”Considering he also helped lead the Steelers to the playoffs in each of his two seasons, despite questionable quarterback play, it’s impossible to argue against that point.

Pickens is talented but comes with some character concerns. But the situation in Dallas has Pickens set up for success as he begins the next step of his NFL journey.