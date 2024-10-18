Cowboys QB Dak Prescott & Girlfriend Sarah Jane Drop Major News in Photo

Well, maybe not everything is going sideways for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott these days. While the Cowboys are finding ways to deal with internal strife, a winless run at home, a pair of blowout losses, a lame-duck coach, a lack of a running game and apparent problems with their practice routines, Prescott at least feels comfortable enough leaving those problems at The Star to make a major life decision.

He did so this week, with a photo posted to his Instagram account showing he and longtime girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos kissing as Prescott holds their eight-month old daughter, Margaret Jane Rose. The baby is wearing a onesie that reads, “Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you.”

That question, it can be presumed, was about getting married. And the photo provides a pretty clear hint that the answer was, “Yes.” Not just the kiss, either–Ramos is wearing a large ring on her left hand.

Prescott captioned the picture with, “4ever w/@sarahjane.”

Cowboys Reeling After Wild Week

So, there’s the good news for the Cowboys in a week in which it seems that everything has gone fairly poorly. That began with an ear-sore interview that team owner and general manager Jerry Jones did on 105.7 The Fan in Dallas, in which he not only refused to answer questions about offseason personnel decisions, but belittled the hosts of the show, too.

“This is not your job,” Jones said. “Your job is not to go over all the reasons I did something and I am sorry I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions, man. I’m not kidding.”

That gave way to another eye-opening radio interview, this one from Troy Aikman, the former Cowboys star quarterback and Super Bowl champion. Aikman defended Prescott’s performance in the 2024 season, which has been lackluster, especially compared to last year.

But Aikman said that is the fault of the team’s receivers.

“I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes,” Aikman said (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). “And I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see.”

Dak Prescott: ‘We’ve Got to Practice Harder’

It is, sometimes, difficult to remember that the Cowboys are 3-3, and can now head into their bye week and lick some wounds before they must take the field again to play the 49ers at the end of the month. The vibe of the team is that the sky is falling. The record , though, says there is still ample chance to earn a playoff spot.

But a lot of that will come back onto Prescott, who signed a record four-year, $240 million contract just before the start of the season. He said one key to righting the Cowboys’ ship will be better preparation.

“We’ve got to practice harder, simple as that,” Prescott said on Thursday after practice. “You can’t turn it on, on Sundays. I know I’ve said that before to the guys. We’ve just got to reiterate that every day at practice, in our preparation. We’ve got to practice harder, prepare harder and come out here and play harder. That’s a choice.”