Cowboys Dak Prescott Scolds Media for ‘Crazy’ Home Demolition Reports

Already, the last two months or so have been wild for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was preparing to enter the season without a new contract–essentially making him a free agent in March–before an 11th-hour agreement on a record-setting $240 million deal came into focus.

Since then, the Cowboys have had some highs, most recently against the Steelers in a win late on Sunday night in Pittsburgh on a last-minute touchdown pass, and some lows. Those lows, pretty clearly, were in Weeks 2 and 3, when the Cowboys were drubbed by the Saints and Ravens.

Along the way, though, Prescott has made the decision to make some upgrades, specifically at home. Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video on social media showing the demolition of Prescott’s mansion outside Dallas, done by heavy equipment as Prescott watched.

The TMZ video garnered 2.5 million views, and other versions of the post spread throughout Twitter/X and Instagram.

On Thursday, Prescott made clear that he was not a fan of the publicity his home renovations received.

Dak Prescott: ‘I Think It’s Crazy’

Speaking to reporters after Cowboys practice, Prescott was upset as he clapped back at the media’s intrusion into his personal life.

“I think it’s crazy the coverage that it got,” Prescott said. “I’m just being frank, trying to live, keep my personal life my personal life, build a home or a place or have a property that, you know, I’m about to raise a daughter and a family there.

“I truly don’t appreciate the drones, the extra videos, and, honestly, the conversation of it. I’m super-blessed to be able to, at this point, build what I want, so … enough said.”

A light-hearted moment followed that, as the conversation from reporters turned back to the Cowboys’ Week 6 matchup against Detroit. The teams have changed since they last met in December of 2023, for a Week 17 game that Dallas won, controversially, 20-19.

The next question after Prescott’s diatribe against the coverage of his home began with, “The landscape is different …”

Prescott was clearly annoyed that there were more questions about his property before he realized the reporter was talking about the NFL landscape.

Prescott and the reporters laughed. “I’m about to say,” Prescott said. “You testing me, you testing me. That was nice.”

Cowboys Seek to Unlock CeeDee Lamb

Besides the state of his homestead, one of the issues Prescott is hoping to work out ahead of Week 6 is the relative lack of productivity in his connection with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 catches and was second with 1,749 yards last year.

Prescott said that the issue has been defenses double-teaming Lamb, who has 25 catches for 378 yards this year. Lamb said one of the issues is that when the Cowboys have early success with Lamb-Prescott connections, opponents move quickly to shut those down.

“What happens [is] we pop off early on and obviously nobody wants to see that in the second half of the game,” Lamb said, via the Dallas Morning News. “They do a great job of making halftime adjustments, bring two [defenders] and nine times out of 10 I’m getting cloud. Kudos to them, they’re doing a great job of stopping the bleeding but we still win that’s cool.”