Dak Prescott Isn’t Even Sweating Biggest Concern Entering Cowboys Brazil Game

One thing everyone has learned about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is that nothing bothers him.

Prescott and the Cowboys arrived in Brazil for their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens. They participated in their final practice before facing the Ravens on the field.

That field at Maracanã Stadium has drawn criticism from soccer players for poor playing conditions. While the league has backed up the claim that it is to their liking, many think the players on the Ravens and Cowboys are being silent on the subject. Prescott wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings.

Dak Prescott on Field Conditions Before Dallas Cowboys Game

Prescott had a chance to speak to the media before the game on Sunday and was asked about his thoughts on the field. He didn’t seem too concerned.

“Not a lot goes into that for me. I trust my equipment, the cleats that I’m going to have. Not really even looking into the news about how people feel about the field.” “If it’s the surface we’re gonna play on, let’s go do it. One way or another, obviously if they’re gonna allow the game to be played, it’s good enough. Where I’m from, I’ve played on worse. I’ve been tackled on concrete. So, the fact that the grass is soft, we’ll take it. I’ll take it anyways. I hope not to hit it anyways.”

Going into the game, Prescott has completed 73.8% of his passes for 454 yards and 6 touchdowns to 1 interception. He’s tied for the league lead in touchdown passes.

Dak Prescott is Ready to Play in Brazil for the Cowboys

Prescott is a competitor and will play anywhere, anytime. Nothing ever fazes him, so it’s no surprise that he isn’t worried about the field.

Many other Cowboys and Ravens players have said the same about the field. They trust the NFL to make sure they’re taken care of.

Unfortunately for Prescott, he has a history of lower-leg injuries, so he’s someone to listen to to make sure he feels safe. Each team and the NFL Players Association will be keeping tabs on the situation heading into kickoff.

Until then, Prescott is focused on making sure he is prepared to play. He has to get this offense rolling after a good Week 2 throwing the football. The problem is the running game has been one of the worst in the NFL, averaging 67.5 yards per game.

This game might fall on Prescott to get it done and keep the Ravens out of it. If he can get into a rhythm with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb early on, this could be a dominant Cowboys win.