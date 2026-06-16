Cowboys Fans Reassured Despite Worrying Dak Prescott News

The Dallas Cowboys started mandatory minicamp on Tuesday June 16, and whilst the main story was projected to be the appearance of wide receiver, George Pickens, who is set to play on the franchise tag in 2026, a new spanner was thrown into the works when head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that quarterback Dak Prescott would be limited in practice due to a sore knee.

The good news, however, is that the issue does not seem to be a long term issue, or even a day-by-day situation. Schottenheimer – whilst mentioning this whilst speaking to the media – reassured the fans and the public that the 11th year quarterback’s apparent injury is nothing to worry about.

Dak Prescott’s Knee Issue Not Serious

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is going to be limited in team drills today, due to a sore knee. Brian Schottenheimer said they aren’t concerned.” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt reported.

The Cowboys will participate in mandatory minicamp until Thursday, after which the team will break for the summer until the start of training camp in mid-to-late July. So it tracks that Schottenheimer will want to be somewhat cautious and defensive on his veteran quarterback.

There is no point in having Prescott risk worsening a minor injury when the team has just three days of practice left before summer.

Schottenheimer also mentioned that defensive backs Malik Hooker, Jalen Thompson and DaRon Bland, along with outside linebackers James Houston and Donovan Ezeiruaku would also be limited in practice on Tuesday.

More to follow…