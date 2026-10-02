Dak Prescott Fired Back on Cowboys’ ‘Litmus Test’ Question Before Texans Game

The Dallas Cowboys hope to bounce back in Week 4 against the Houston Texans and get things back on track.

Dallas is coming off a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil in Week 3. That game exposed multiple problems, including late-game coaching decisions that cost them the game.

The Cowboys are ready to move on and focus on a Texans team with one of the NFL’s best defenses. While Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows this, he’s making it clear that they have a pretty good offense in the DFW Metroplex.

Dak Prescott Backing His Dallas Cowboys Offense Against Houston’s Defense

After practice Thursday, Prescott was asked whether this game is a litmus test for the Cowboys against a strong Texans defense. Dallas’ quarterback has full confidence in his offense.

“They’re a good defense,” Prescott said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “They’ve been a good defense, rated the best in the league, I believe, last year. Great upfront in their pass rush and aggressive DBs.” “To say it’s a litmus test, I’m going to take our guys against anybody. That’s just the confidence I have in them. It’s what we’ve done together. It’s the way that we practice. It’s the way that we approach every day with one another.” “And I think that they would say the same. And so we’re going out there to be the best versions of ourselves. Doesn’t matter who’s on the other side.”

Through three games, Prescott has thrown for 730 yards and 7 touchdowns to 1 interception. He’s added 59 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Dallas’ offense is ranked 12th in yards per game with 330.3. They are also 12th in passing yards per game (236) and seventh in points per game (29.3).

Dak Prescott Looking for Big Things From His Offense in Week 4

Beyond head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s play-calling, the rushing attack was the biggest concern for the offense. That part of the unit got going with its first 100-yard game of the year in Week 3.

Prescott has been needing more support on the ground. That has helped him and the passing attack get back on track and perform well.

It also helped that George Pickens got back on track in Week 3 and played well. CeeDee Lamb has looked like the team’s top receiver throughout the first three weeks.

Houston has an elite defensive line that will find different ways to pressure Prescott throughout the game. He knows he’ll need to get the ball out fast and lean on his running game.

Dallas’ offense is talented enough to compete with Houston, but it will be challenged. A strong performance could help them build momentum throughout the season.