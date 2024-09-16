Dak Prescott Sends 2-Word Message on Cowboys’ Loss to Saints

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the New Orleans Saints in a big way on Sunday, September 15, with a 44-19 final score. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott signed a new contract extension with the Cowboys on September 8, and the four-year deal is worth an upwards of $240 million with $231 million in guaranteed money, so many are looking to Prescott for answers. When asked about the loss, Prescott had a two-word message.

Dak Prescott Talks Dallas Cowboys’ 44-19 Loss to the Saints

Speaking in a postgame press conference on September 15, Prescott was asked how the Cowboys would respond to the Saints’ victory.

“I’m confident,” he simply stated.

He added, “I know I can go in there and set the example of how we’re going to move forward, how we’re going to respond and how we’re going to approach this week. Understanding it’s a process. I already echo it in the locker room, how we’re not going undefeated. Coach McCarthy said that at the end of the day, wipe that all behind.”

Prescott also said that the Cowboys were “going to learn from” this experience.

“Can’t wipe it until we’ve learned from it. We build off it,” he said. “That was a good team. They started fast, two weeks in a row. You have to give credit to them. Understand that this is the NFL, once again. For these young guys, it’s a message to not necessarily listen to the outside noise or how good people are going to make you after one win.”

The quarterback later went on to note what he described as the high-profile position of the Cowboys. He said that he believes “especially in this organization, when you’re playing on national TV every week, you are the Cowboys and the attention that we get is, if you lose, you’re down here. If we win, you’re way up there. None of that really matters. It’s about for us to trust the process, trusting one another, responding each and every day to get better. I know that we have the guys in there that can do that.”

He continued, “The coaches and the staff put a lot into the emotional intelligence, I guess you can say. I’m excited to get back to work tomorrow and turn this page.”

For the New Orleans Saints game, Prescott was 27-for-39 for 293 yards, threw one touchdown, had two interceptions and was sacked three times.

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: ‘We’ve Got to Get Back to Work’

In the same September 15 press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked what he learned about his team from the Saints game.

“What did I learn about them? I think it’s just, this kind of tells you where you are,” he said. “We’ve played two games, and you know, the consistency of winning in week one and building off that did not occur today. So, we took a step backwards. So, we’ve got to get back to work.”

McCarthy also gave props to the Saints, stating, “I felt like we were playing a playoff caliber team.”