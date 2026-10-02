Dak Prescott Was Direct on Moving Past Cowboys’ Crushing Loss to Ravens

Nothing can hurt a team more than the pain of a close loss, which is what the Dallas Cowboys are feeling after Week 3.

The Cowboys saw a lot of things go wrong in their 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. From the play-calling to the injuries, Dallas watched the game slip away with a last-second, game-winning field goal by Ravens kicker Tyler Loop.

Dallas is in a rough spot, sitting at 1-2 and trying to get back on track. At the same time, the team is doing everything it can to move on and focus on its Week 4 game against the Houston Texans.

Dallas Cowboys Moving Forward From Ravens Loss

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke with the media after practice on Thursday to share his thoughts on moving on from the Ravens loss. Prescott is ready to do that and shift the focus to Houston.

“It sucks because you dropped the ball, you didn’t do what you need to do. But you can look yourself in the mirror, and you can fix that. Much rather than (it being a blowout loss and feeling like we) need to make five trades or two on each side (of the ball).” “No, it’s Game 3, and there’s a lot of season left. And the last thing we’re gonna do is let this derail us, or allow us to lose confidence in the play-callers and each other. Truly, our calling card is our brotherhood. So I’d be [expletive] if we’re gonna allow that right now to (allow us to) lose any steam or not to be as valuable as it has been for us.”

Dallas gained 415 yards of offense against the Ravens, but went 5-of-13 on third down and had a critical turnover in the second half. Incompletions in the red zone on the final drive and relaxed coverage on the last defensive series cost the Cowboys the game against Baltimore.

Texans Are on Cowboys’ Top of Mind Entering Week 4

The Cowboys need a bounce-back game, and while the Texans will be tough, it helps that they are 0-3. That’s not uncharted territory for Houston, though, as they had a similar start last year and finished 12-5.

Dallas just needs to clean up the small mistakes on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys also have a new addition, Joey Porter Jr., who can help the secondary now, so getting him ramped up is important.

This is a big game for Dallas, and they need to win to build momentum. Starting 1-3 could be the death of the team.