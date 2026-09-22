NFL Reveals Dak Prescott Personal News as Cowboys QB Makes History

Dak Prescott is the new Dallas Cowboys franchise leader in touchdown passes, and it was hard for the star not to get emotional after breaking the record during the team’s win over the Washington Commanders. Prescott admitted to thinking about one person throughout the day while he was on the verge of the significant achievement.

The quarterback reflected on his late mom, Peggy Prescott, after becoming the Cowboys leader. Prescott’s mother passed away in 2013 after a battle with colon cancer.

After Prescott broke the record, the NFL posted a clip of the Cowboys star discussing his mom’s presence.

“I woke up this morning just a little emotional, way more than normal,” Prescott noted in the September 20, 2026, media session. “And I don’t know if it had a part in, God knew it was gonna happen today, and I was gonna break this record and have to talk to you guys or not.

“… And the moment it happened, yeah, I just felt my mom. My mom was never short or never hesitant to tell me how proud she was of me. She was never, never, never short of that, and I could just hear that,” an emotional Prescott added.

“And that’s enough, thankful that my teammates, my coaches, and everybody believe in me and all that, but that’s enough. And I heard that my whole life growing up, and I hear it now as loud as I’ve ever heard it, and so I’m just blessed.”

Here’s a look at Prescott’s emotional remarks.

Cowboys Reveal Private Locker Room Moment With Dak Prescott After Breaking Record

Prescott also received a game ball from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer after passing Tony Romo to break the franchise record. The Cowboys quarterback delivered an impromptu locker room speech which the team posted on social media.

“My love for this game, my love for each and every one of you, bro,” Prescott remarked referencing his motivation for playing. “I can’t thank you enough. Obviously, I wouldn’t be here without you guys, without your support.

“All you guys making the plays, you guys getting me the ball back. But then ultimately, my Lord and Savior, bro. God,” Prescott added.

“… Confidence. That’s why I play the way that I do. That’s why I let that go and play free every day, bro. Every time I get a chance, an opportunity, because I know God got me.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer to Dak Prescott: ‘The Fire You Play This Game With, It Motivates All of Us’

Prior to handing Prescott the game ball, Schottenheimer praised Prescott for being a “competitor” while adding that the quarterback “motivates all of us.” Given Prescott is 33 years old, the quarterback has a chance to create quite a lead on the touchdown record and break other historical records before the end of his career.

“Hey, we can’t tell you how much we love you,” Schottenheimer told Prescott. “We appreciate you for the competitor you are.

“The fire you play this game with, it motivates all of us, man. Yes, sir. Congratulations on this accomplishment.”