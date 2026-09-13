Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Bold Outfit Turns Heads at Giants Game

Dak Prescott arrived to the Dallas Cowboys‘ season opener against the New York Giants in style. Prescott rocked a navy suit with bold pinstripes as well as a white dress shirt.

The Cowboys quarterback completed the all-business look with brown dress shoes. The brand Gentleman’s Playbook revealed that the company has worked with Prescott for a decade.

“Year 11 for Dak Prescott, year 10 showing up in my suits,” the company noted in a September 13, 2026, message on X. “He could wear any brand in the world he wants, many of them for free, but he chooses to rock with me.

“I forever appreciate him and will never take that for granted.”

According to Gentleman’s Playbook’s website, fans can order a custom suit with prices starting at $2,000. Something tells us Prescott’s outfit was a little more expensive.

Here’s a look at Prescott’s pregame fit that has fans buzzing.



Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is 14-3 vs. Giants During His NFL Career

Prescott has plenty of reasons to look confident heading into Week 1. The Cowboys quarterback is a dominant 14-3 against the Giants during his career heading into the Week 1 matchup.

There is one difference in the Cowboys-Giants game in Week 1. This marks the first game of John Harbaugh’s tenure as Giants head coach.

“Obviously it’s a new coaching staff over there and new personnel right on defense and just different spots,” Prescott noted on September 10, per Associated Press. “It’s about us. It’s about our focus.

“It’s about the team that we’ve built this whole offseason and the work that we’ve put in throughout training camp and this week, as well. Excited for that opportunity.”

Dak Prescott Wants Cowboys to Lean on ‘GOTI’ Theme for 2026

Prescott heads into the 2026 season with his eyes on a return to the postseason. The Cowboys quarterback is just 2-5 in the NFL playoffs.

The Cowboys are hoping that a revamped defense can help ease the pressure on Prescott and an already potent offense. During the preseason, Prescott revealed that the offense has a philosophy this season: GOTI.

This stands for “Greatest Offense There Is,” but Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted that the team still has a lot to prove.

“We got a lot of work to do on offense,” Schottenheimer told reporters on August 9, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “… I hear it. I mean, we’ve put it out there. GOTI. Great. I love it. I want us to be that, but you got to do the work to do it. Teams are studying us. We have to evolve. We have to be better.

“… These guys determine that based on how they work, how they practice, how they prepare. And the confidence comes from that. I think what you see from our offense right now is they’re very confident. Do I like that? Absolutely. But they have to back it up.”