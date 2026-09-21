Cowboys Announce Dak Prescott Personal News Immediately After Win vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys had quite a game against the Washington Commanders, and the contest had extra significance for Dak Prescott. Dallas now has a new franchise leader when it comes to the most touchdown passes.

Prescott jumped Cowboys legend Tony Romo to secure the top spot thanks to his four touchdown passes against the Commanders. After the quarterback made history, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer awarded Prescott with a game ball in the locker room.

The Cowboys posted a video of the private moment. An emotional Prescott delivered a heartfelt speech on the honor and making history.

“My love for this game, my love for each and every one of you, bro,” Prescott noted referencing his motivation for playing. “I can’t thank you enough. Obviously, I wouldn’t be here without you guys, without your support.

“All you guys making the plays, you guys getting me the ball back. But then ultimately, my Lord and Savior, bro. God,” Prescott continued.

“… Confidence. That’s why I play the way that I do. That’s why I let that go and play free every day, bro. Every time I get a chance, an opportunity, because I know God got me.”

Here’s a look at Prescott receiving the honor.



Cowboys Give QB Dak Prescott a Game Ball After Setting Franchise Record for Most TD Passes

As Schottenheimer delivered the much-deserved game ball, the Cowboys coach had a message for Prescott. Schottenheimer praised Prescott for being a “competitor” and providing motivation for the entire team.

“Hey, we can’t tell you how much we love you,” Schottenheimer remarked. “We appreciate you for the competitor you are.

“The fire you play this game with, it motivates all of us, man. Yes, sir. Congratulations on this accomplishment.”

Dak Prescott Credits Late Mother, Peggy, After Making Cowboys History

Prescott now has 249 career touchdown passes to wear the Cowboys crown in the record books. Prescott’s mom, Peggy Prescott, died in 2013, and the quarterback could feel his late mother’s presence with him after breaking the franchise record.

“My mom was never short or never hesitant to tell me how proud she was of me,” Prescott noted, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “She was never, never short of that. And I could just hear that. And that’s enough.

“Thankful that my teammates, my coaches and everybody believed in me and all that, but that’s enough. I heard that my whole life growing up, and I hear it now as loud as I’ve ever heard it. I’m just blessed.”