Dak Prescott’s Personal News Emerges Amid New Photo of Cowboys QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had Father’s Day plans, but it may not be the ones fans expected. Prescott was one of several Cowboys players who was in tight end Jake Ferguson’s wedding party.

Ferguson got married to longtime girlfriend Haley Cavinder, a former Miami Hurricanes basketball player and model. The Cowboys tight end posted photos from the wedding to Instagram with Prescott featured as one of the playmaker’s groomsman.

“For those wondering where Cowboys QB Dak Prescott jetted off to on Fathers Day weekend,” All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill detailed in a June 23, 2026, message on X. “He was a groomsman in Jake Ferguson’s wedding along with tight end Brevyn Spann Ford. Brotherhood.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Dak Prescott & Ex-Girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, Called Off Their April Wedding in Lake Como

The news comes months after Prescott was scheduled to get married to now ex-girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos. Prescott and Ramos’ wedding was scheduled to take place in Lake Como on April 10, per TMZ.

Instead, the former couple called off the wedding in March and no longer appear together. Prescott and Ramos sent an email to their guests informing them of the wedding’s cancelation.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026,” the email to the former couple’s wedding guests read, per TMZ. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

Dak Prescott & Ex-Fiancee, Sarah Jane, Are No Longer Together

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As to what led to the split, there have been conflicting reports about the wedding being called off. Ramos’ representative told People that there was not a big argument that led to the breakup.

Prescott and Ramos are the proud parents of two kids together.

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up,” Ramos’ representative told People in a March 10, story titled, “Sarah Jane Ramos Speaks Out About Rumored Prenup Disagreement Ahead of Split from Dak Prescott.”

“It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has a Close Relationship With TE Jake Ferguson

Prescott’s offseason may not have gone the way the quarterback originally planned, but it is good to see Cowboys teammates celebrating Ferguson’s special day. Throughout his career, Ferguson has received a lot of praise from Prescott.

“Hell of a player. Confidence is through the roof with him,” Prescott said of Ferguson during a 2023 media session, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s a fun guy to play with.

“Active, he will do whatever it takes to make those dirty blocks, being selfless. Wants to make the catch. Wants to jump over guys. It’s incredible.”