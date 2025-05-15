Cowboys Dak Prescott Opens Up on Filling Future HOFer’s Void

It’s only natural for an NFL team to be built, both in talent and in personality, around its quarterback. He’s not just the guy who makes the most important decisions on the field, after all, he’s the one closest with the team’s coaches, most identified with the team by fans and no doubt the highest paid. For the Cowboys, that’s Dak Prescott.

But over the last few years, Prescott has had the benefit of being able to share the burden of leadership with some well-established old heads in the Cowboys’ offensive meetings. But gradually, those guys have slipped away, as players like stalwart left tackle Tyron Smith in 2023 and now, future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin are no longer with the team.

Smith left for the Jets for a year before retiring. Martin retired this offseason, and the Cowboys are left with an offensive unit built around a line that is likely to feature three first- or second-year players: Cooper Beebe, Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker.

That means the leadership burden in 2025 will fall more squarely on No. 4.

Dak Prescott Replacing Big Leadership Voices

Speaking on Dallas radio station 102.5 The Fan, Prescott was asked about filling the leadership void with two of the most respected veteran offensive players on the team now gone.

“Most definitely,” Prescott said. “It’s just huge losing Zack, and obviously losing Tyron a year ago, but to see them return and hang up the cleats, yeah it’s special. … It’s important for me to be a leader.

“I think that I’m very intentional with certain ways that I do it, but I also think that it can’t be forced. Sometimes when guys just try things to try them to be a leader, they’re unnatural.”

Prescott has long attempted to reach teammates by working with them individually, attempting to get to know what makes them tick so he can better motivate them.

He explained: “There’s different times you’re reaching out to different people, whether it’s them getting drafted or whether it’s welcoming a baby into their family or getting engaged, it’s important for me to know the person and not just the guy in the football number.”

Cowboys Need a Healthy Prescott

Of course, the bigger is for Prescott at this point is just being healthy. He struggled when on the field last season, then finally was injured with a severe hamstring pull after just eight games, only the second injury-marred season of his nine-year career.

Prescott, when healthy, had a 45.3% success rate on passes, third=worst of his career, and logged an 86.0 quarterback rating–which was the worst for him in the NFL. He threw for 11 touchdowns in eight games, with eight interceptions and his 6.84% sack rate was the second-highest of his career.

The Cowboys will get a challenge from the get-go as they open the season with a Thursday night game the Eagles in Week 1, followed by the Giants at home in Week 2.

“I’m more than excited to start this thing off against the defending Super Bowl champions and then get home against another division rival,” Prescott said. “It’s an exciting start, ready to see the rest of it, and I know my team will be ready.”