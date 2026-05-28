Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Gets ‘Overdue’ Announcement

There are few players in the Dallas Cowboys locker room who command respect quite the way that quarterback Dak Prescott does. Being the starting quarterback for a team with the prestige of the Cowboys will do that for a player, as well as setting the franchise record for career passing yards and earing four Pro Bowl bids. But Prescott has also earned a reputation for his directness and professionalism, and that has applied to how he treats everyone in the building.

And yes, that even applies to the media.

This week, after numerous nominations but no actual wins, Prescott finally got his due for his relationship with the press: The Pro Football Writers Association named Prescott its “Good Guy Award” winner for 2026.

As the PFWA post on Prescott’s win noted: “Prescott, a finalist for the Good Guy Award for the second time in the past three seasons (2024, 2026), is one of the more accessible players in the league, especially at the quarterback position. He fulfills his regular media obligations and then some, and he also chats with local media in an off-the-record format to provide context. The Dallas PFWA chapter named their local Good Guy award for Prescott – the chapter’s award recipient in 2017 and 2019 – starting with the 2025 presentation.”

Cowboys Media Applauds Pick

Among the Cowboys media, this was welcome news. Prescott has been front-and-center for the team in good times and bad, and his answers are usually thoughtful and respectful. That’s not always true, of course, of quarterbacks or of other star players.

Grant Podell from CBS Sports noted, “QB Dak Prescott was selected by the Pro Football Writers of America to be the 2026 PFWA Good Guy Award winner. Prescott is the first Cowboy to win the award. The Good Guy award is given to a player for professionalism in working with the media. It’s well deserved.”

More important, the announcement was hailed locally. Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram wrote, “Dak Prescott has won the PFWA 2026 Good Guy Award. It’s so well deserved for a guy who goes over and beyond to help the media do their jobs, but I don’t even really think it’s intentional. Dak is just that kind of person where he’ll talk to anyone at any time. Congrats to Dak!”

And longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill added, “Well deserved and long overdue for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. It’s the reason Dallas PFWA named the local award for Cowboys players the Dak Prescott Media Good Guy Award. He could win it every year. No one is more helpful, accessible and accommodating as Dak Prescott or the Cowboys and across the league, certainly no quarterback.”

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Fans Want Dak Prescott Super Bowl

Now, certainly, the Cowboys media are more enthralled with Prescott winning the Good Guy award than most of the team’s fans. That’s not to say that Cowboys backers don’t appreciate the impact of Prescott’s professionalism … just that it is high time that his professionalism turns into wins. You know, in January.

With Dallas having missed the postseason the past two years with 7-win seasons, Prescott still has a playoff record of just 2-5. It’s the major blotch on what may be a Hall of Fame resume one day. Certainly, if Prescott and the Cowboys offense can repeat what it did last year, with a defense that could pull itself up to around league average, Dallas would be poised to make a major move upward.

They’re just the No. 7 pick to win the NFC at FanDuel (plus-1,100), but if the Cowboys could pull it off, Prescott would truly go down as a Good Guy.