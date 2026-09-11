Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Announces Personal News Before Giants Game

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, opens his season Sunday night against the New York Giants.

Prescott enters his 11th NFL season off a strong 2025 campaign. He completed 404 of 600 passes for 4,552 yards, the third-most in the NFL. He threw 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and posted a 99.5 passer rating.

Prescott started all 17 games and led the league in completions. His 85.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked sixth among NFL quarterbacks.

Despite that production, Dallas missed the playoffs for a second straight year. The Cowboys finished 7-9-1 in Brian Schottenheimer’s first season as head coach. Their defense allowed 511 points, the most in franchise history.

But before Week 1, Prescott announced major news.

Dak Prescott, Drake Maye Become Athletic Brewing Owners

Athletic Brewing Company named him an athlete-owner on Wednesday. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye joined him in the deal.

Prescott made the announcement on Thursday.

Both quarterbacks signed multiyear partnerships with the non-alcoholic beer maker. The agreements give each player an equity stake in the company. The company carried an estimated valuation of about $800 million in 2024.

Athletic Brewing ranks as the largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer in the country. Bill Shufelt and John Walker founded the company in 2017. Athletic Brewing operates breweries in Milford, Connecticut and San Diego, California.

Prescott and Maye will appear in marketing campaigns for the brand. Their debut campaign, called “Athletic Fits,” launches on social media this month.

“As I’ve become more involved in business, I’ve become increasingly intentional about the opportunities I pursue and the people I choose to work with,” said Prescott. “I really admire what Bill and John have built and their willingness to challenge conventional thinking.”

Athletic Brewing also counts J.J. Watt, Justin Tuck, Lance Armstrong and Naomi Osaka among its athlete investors.

Cowboys Week 1 Injury Report

Dallas enters Week 1 with a mostly healthy roster. Only a handful of players appeared on this week’s practice reports.

Reserve offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius practiced on a limited basis with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard logged a full practice despite a groin injury. It marked his first full practice of the regular season.

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons. The team said his absence was not injury-related.

Guard Tyler Smith will miss the opener after thumb surgery. Dallas placed him on injured reserve, designated to return. He is expected to miss four to six weeks. T.J. Bass will start at left guard in his place.

Linebacker Marist Liufau also opened the season on injured reserve. He fractured his forearm during the preseason finale and needed surgery. Cornerback Devin Moore joined him on injured reserve. Both players remain eligible to return later this season.