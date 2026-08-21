Dak Prescott Gives Pointed Credit for His Confidence in Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys feel different in 2026 because so much has changed.

Throughout the offseason, the Cowboys made the moves needed to improve the franchise. They changed their defensive coordinator, signed multiple defenders in free agency, traded for Rashan Gary, and drafted multiple defensive players in the early rounds.

All these decisions have led many to believe in the Cowboys. It has certainly helped Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to have the kind of confidence he has in the team.

Dak Prescott Shared Why He Believes in the Dallas Cowboys in 2026

Prescott had a chance to speak with the media before their preseason showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. When talking about the belief in the team in 2026, Prescott had some people in mind to give credit to.

“I can’t give enough credit, honestly, to [Schottenheimer] and the Joneses. I don’t think I’d be saying the goals and saying them as confidently and trying to manifest without the things that they’ve done, the decisions they’ve made, the signings they have [made], the extensions they’ve given to certain guys. They understand what we’re trying to do and the urgency in it. I think it’s as much as Jerry ever has in my tenure here.”

The Cowboys only won seven games in 2025, which was a massive disappointment. They fixed a lot of things by hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator. That resulted in guys like Gary, Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Von Miller being added to the unit.

Dak Prescott Has Every Right to Believe in the Dallas Cowboys This Season

Everyone knows how good this Cowboys offense is after being one of the top units in 2025. Prescott has so many weapons around him, including George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, and more.

The defense, though, has shown the most improvement since the offseason. The Cowboys have seen how well they did during training camp and how they competed against the Los Angeles Rams in the joint practice.

In the Cowboys’ 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas’s defense was on full display. They allowed under 200 yards of offense and made multiple fourth-down stops.

Miller was one of the last pieces the Cowboys needed on that side of the ball. Adding an elite pass rusher to the unit should help this franchise be taken to new heights in 2026.

As long as Prescott can keep the offense rolling this season, the playoffs are definitely possible for the Cowboys. They have all the tools and weapons needed to be competitive during the 2026 season. Whether that will actually occur for the franchise is the biggest question everyone has.