Dak Prescott Reacted to Cowboys’ Stunning Joey Porter Jr. Trade

It was a surprising move, but a pleasant one for the Dallas Cowboys to hear: cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was traded to them.

The Cowboys traded a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Porter. Dallas now has five draft picks in the 2027 draft, but they needed to make the move after injuries to the secondary.

This kind of move signals the Cowboys are serious about winning now and don’t care about their draft picks. It was good to see some of the team’s star players, including quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Prescott spoke with the media for the first time since the trade became official. He shared what the trade for Porter means to him.

“Just to make a win-now trade, it means a lot. It shows you that this whole organization is on the same page. You’re thankful when you have owners at the top making those decisions and not waiting.”

The Steelers drafted Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract and has struggled to agree to a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. He has not played this season due to a back injury.

Joey Porter Jr. Will Impact This Cowboys Defense

This defense has struggled all season, ranking in the bottom 10 in total defense and run defense. Dallas needed more help in the secondary, though, with Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel Jr. each dealing with injuries.

The Cowboys hope Porter can play in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. He said he fully intends to, and Dallas is working to make sure he can.

At worst, they will at least have him for their Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Regardless, he will be healthy enough to play and help this defense out in their time of need.

This was a monumental move for the Cowboys, with the hopes that it will completely change their season. At 1-2, things aren’t in incredibly bad shape, but Dallas is doing everything they can to at least move the franchise toward the postseason.

Porter is a game-changer who can move this team from an average team to a contender. The real question is whether they will bring him back on a contract extension at some point this season or in the offseason. Until then, the Cowboys are just excited to have another lockdown corner in the secondary.