Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Drops 5-Word Message on Historic $240 Million Deal

Dak Prescott revealed his first reaction to agreeing to terms on a historic new four-year, $240 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. During an interview with All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr., Prescott sent a five-word message following the completion of the long awaited extension.

“It’s time to go win,” Prescott said on September 8, 2024.

This represents a significant raise for Prescott compared to the quarterback’s current four-year, $160 million deal. As Prescott becomes the first $60 million man in NFL history, the price is only rising for starting quarterbacks.

Despite plenty of offseason rumors, Dallas was able to survive CeeDee Lamb’s brief holdout and prevent Prescott from hitting free agency in 2025. The attention will now turn to Micah Parsons who could be headed for a historic deal of his own.

Parsons is in the final season of a four-year, $17 million rookie deal. Dallas already picked up Parsons’ fifth-year option which keeps the star with the Cowboys for at least the next two seasons.

The new $240 million man was spotted walking into work as the Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.



The Cowboys Avoided the Risk of Losing Dak Prescott for Nothing in Free Agency

The pressure was on the Cowboys to get a deal done as Prescott held no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses in his current contract. Without this extension, Prescott would have been able to hit free agency this offseason. The Cowboys would have risked losing Prescott without netting anything in return.

“The Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a deal! He gets a 4-year deal worth a record $240M(!) with $231M guaranteed, per me and @TomPelissero,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed in a September 8 message on X. “Owner Jerry Jones and agent Todd France and his team from @AthletesFirst closed it out. The NFL’s biggest question answered.”

The New Deal Should Put to Rest Rumors Linking the Cowboys to Other Quarterbacks

The extension should put to rest the plethora of NFL rumors linking the Cowboys to other quarterbacks. Likewise, it also takes opposing teams off the table for Prescott.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tells me he learned of the new deal 30 minutes ago,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater explained in a September 8 message on X. “Knew the convos were intensifying in the last 2 days but his team was handling it while he was working on game prep. Prescott obviously thrilled it’s done. The goal was to always remain a Cowboy.”

Prior to the deal being completed, Prescott admitted he did not fear playing for another team. For now, it appears this reality is off the table.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. I’m going to say it. I want to be here, but when you look up, all the great quarterbacks I watch played for other teams,” Prescott told reporters on July 26.

“So, my point in saying that is that that’s not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day. May not be my decision, so that’s the the freedom that I have.”